Katy Perry Exposes Bra & Cleavage Through Sheer Top At Undergarment Launch Party

Katy Perry made a splash on Instagram yesterday.

As those who follow the singer on social media know, Katy loves to show off her figure in a wide-variety of sexy and crazy outfits. Last night, the beauty found herself at the launch of The Kit Undergarments where she shared a few behind-the-scenes photos and videos for her fans on her Instagram stories. In one of the images that was shared on her page, Perry stuns in a NSFW outfit.

In the snapshot, the fiance of Orlando Bloom can be seen mimicking a mannequin that is dressed in a white bra and panties from the line. In the shot, Perry turns her head to the side and makes a kissy face toward the mannequin. The 34-year-old wears her short, blond tresses down and straight as they fall just around her jawline. Per usual, Perry rocks a face full of beautiful makeup, including eyeliner, mascara, blush, lipgloss, and red eye shadow.

In the wardrobe department, the bombshell leaves little to be desired with a sheer blue top that has a yellow-and-purple flower coming down the neck. Underneath the totally see-through top, Perry rocks a matching blue bra from the undergarment line. She completed the sexy look with a pair of red leather pants and a matching red-and-orange belt.

In the beginning of her Instagram story from the evening, Perry tells fans that two of her friends launched the brand, noting that just like their bras support her, she is supporting them. Perry also shared a lot of video footage with her fans, showing all the different bras and panties that the line offers by filming the mannequins.

A few weeks ago, The Inquisitr shared that Katy floored onlookers in another outfit that showed off her picture-perfect figure. According to the report, Perry was photographed after a sweaty yoga session in the Los Angeles area. Photos that were shared showed the “Firework” singer exiting a gym with a yoga mat and a water bottle in tow. Perry appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the shot, as she wore her locks pulled back in a ponytail. The songstress showed off her sculpted figure in a dark gray sports bra and matching leggings while she put her taut tummy and toned legs on display. Perry completed the gym-chic look with a pair of black sunglasses and white sandals.

