Elizabeth Warren Defends Story About Losing Teaching Job Due To Pregnancy

Democratic presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren came under fire recently when critics suggested she lied about being fired from her teaching position for being pregnant. Her story seemed to conflict with a video from 2007, in which she appears to tell a different story.

CNBC reports that Warren is sticking to her story and claims she did lose her first teaching job due to her pregnancy.

“When I was 22 and finishing my first year of teaching, I had an experience millions of women will recognize. By June I was visibly pregnant—and the principal told me the job I’d already been promised for the next year would go to someone else,” she tweeted.

Warren highlighted that the event happened in 1971, which was before Congress outlawed pregnancy discrimination. She continued to suggest that this type of discrimination still happens in “subtle and not-so-subtle ways.”

“We can fight back by telling our stories. I tell mine on the campaign trail, and I hope to hear yours,” she tweeted.

But according to a report by The Washington Free Beacon, documents suggest that the Riverdale Board of Education in New Jersey approved Warren for a second year of her teaching position via a “unanimous” vote and suggested Warren’s resignation was “accepted with regret.”

The 70-year-old Massachusetts senator previously faced criticism for her DNA test that revealed she was only 1/1024th Native American. Despite this, she previously identified as a minority and listed herself as such in professional directories, which caused some to attack her for purportedly using her heritage for personal gain.

REPORTER: Have you seen enough evidence to vote to convict Donald Trump and remove him from office? ELIZABETH WARREN: “Yes.” pic.twitter.com/D8O10rPSRu — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) October 4, 2019

Warren is currently in second place with 26 percent support in the Democratic primary, just barely behind front-runner Joe Biden, who has 26.5 percent support. Her campaign has gained traction for its focus on enacting systemic change and taking on Wall Street, although it has received criticism from some who believe she is not as progressive as she lets on. She is set to appear in the October debate and has met the increased criteria for the November debate.

Per Bloomberg, the 2020 Democratic presidential primary still has a long way to go. Four years ago today, Donald Trump and Ben Carson were tied in Iowa, which is where Warren now has a small lead over Biden. In addition, Ted Cruz and Marco Rubio were in third and fourth, and four months later, Cruz rose to first place in the caucuses and Rubio in third, barely edged out by Trump, who took second place. As for Democrats, Hillary Clinton’s numbers remained stable, but Bernie Sanders ended up surging, and almost took the win from her.