Former ‘Playboy’ Playmate Ana Cheri Sizzles In Barely-There Bunny Halloween Costume

Ana Cheri appears to be having a good time gearing up for Halloween. On Tuesday, she took a page from her days as a Playboy Playmate and posed in a skimpy bunny costume that left little to the imagination.

She posed alongside her friend, Shayna Holt, in a photo that oozed with sex appeal. Ana wore a set of strappy white lingerie that included a white fluffy tail on the back of the thong undies. Holt wore a black version of the lingerie. The camera captured the backsides of both women as they posed next to each other. With one knee slightly bent, the women put their booties — and their bodies — on full display.

To complete the look, each woman also wore a mask with large ears. Ana’s white mask obscured most of her face, but her bright red glossy lipstick popped in the photo. Her eyes peered from behind the mask as she pouted for the camera. Ana’s long, brown hair hung in curls down her back. Shayna, who wore her blond hair in waves, looked equally sexy in a black mask.

Ana’s followers appeared to love the post, as it garnered over 58,000 likes within an hour of going live. Many fans seemed to be at a loss for words and simply left behind fire and heart emoji in the comments section.

Fans of Ana will remember that she was Playboy magazine’s October Playmate in 2015. In a question-and-answer YouTube video, the beauty said that being a Playmate had always been a goal of hers since she was young. She also said that the experience was “amazing.” That being said, she added that while she loved Playboy, she probably wouldn’t ever pose for the brand again.

Not that she needs the exposure. The stunner has amassed 12.3 million followers on Instagram alone. She runs a successful business, Cheri Fit, which sells athletic wear. In addition to that, she also helps her husband run a gym in Los Angeles. She has accomplished quite a bit for herself, and all of that seems to keep her busy.

Even with all of that going on, Ana still finds the time to thrill her fans with tantalizing photos on Instagram. As The Inquisitr reported in September, she rocked a crop top with a pair of bikini bottoms. She also recently looked drop-dead gorgeous in a sexy pink bikini.

