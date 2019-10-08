Nina Agdal Flaunts Long Legs And Curves In Smoking Hot Pink Bikini And Sheer Robe

Nina Agdal is showing off her incredible figure again on Instagram, much to the delight of her fans.

On Monday, October 7, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model shared a new photo to her feed that was an instant hit with her 1.7 million followers. The snap appeared to be a throwback from her recent trip to Joshua Tree in California, which a quick scroll down her page reveals she visited just a few weeks ago in September. The 27-year-old clearly enjoyed her stay, as she noted in the caption that she is already wanting to go back to the national park that provided a breathtaking background to her latest Instagram upload.

The desert landscape, bright blue sky, and green trees created a scene that was nothing short of stunning, but it was Nina herself that captivated the attention of her audience. She was captured by the camera sitting outside on an iron patio chair, stretching her long, bare legs across a black tile table, but that wasn’t the only part of her flawless physique that she was showing off in the shot.

Nina sent pulses racing as she enjoyed the gorgeous view from her patio in a hot pink bikini that did nothing but favors for her famous curves. The smoking hot swimwear consisted of a balconette-style top that left plenty of cleavage well within eyesight, especially thanks to its daringly low, wide neckline.

The matching bottoms of the two-piece set left little to the imagination as well. The itty-bitty garment featured a dangerously cheeky design that exposed her booty almost in its entirety as she lounged outside, while also providing the perfect look at the model’s sexy stems that were bent over the arm of her chair and slightly crossed in front of her.

To add an extra layer to her look, Nina added a slinky white robe, though the number was so sheer that it hardly offered any coverage to her skin-baring display. She had it tied tight across her torso to accentuate her trim waist and draw even more eyes towards her sculpted abs and flat midsection.

Nina’s latest Instagram upload was showered with love from her thousands of followers. At the time of this writing, the post has already earned more than 22,000 likes after just 14 hours of going live to the social media platform, as well as dozens of comments — many with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“What a beautiful angel,” one person wrote, while another called her a “hottie.”

Others offered to fulfill Nina’s wish and take her back to Joshua Tree sometime in the future.

The bikini model’s Instagram posts always earn recognition among her followers no matter what she is wearing. Another recent addition to her feed saw her rocking a seriously short red silk dress — which she confessed she was going commando underneath, driving her fans absolutely wild.