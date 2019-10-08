‘Boy Meets World’ Star Maitland Ward Busts Out Of Red Lace Bra On Instagram

Maitland Ward has come a long way since she starred on the beloved teen series Boy Meets World. The actress has branched out when it comes to her career and some fans may be shocked to find out that one of her latest projects include an adult film.

On Monday night, Maitland took to her Instagram account —where she boasts over 760,000 followers — to share a brand new racy photograph of herself wearing a skimpy red lace bra. The undergarment left little to the imagination and showcased the actress’ ample cleavage and toned arms in the process.

Ward had her shoulder-length red hair parted in the center and styled in soft curls that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders. She also rocked a full face of makeup for the snap, which included defined eyebrows, long lashes, and a shimmering highlighter on her face. She added pink blush on her cheeks and a dark pink color on her plump lips to complete the glam look.

In the background of the stunning photo, a bed with peachy-colored blankets and a green plant can be seen, while Maitland gives a sultry stare into the camera for the racy shot.

Many fans may remember Maitland as Rachel McGuire on Boy Meets World. The character was introduced in the later seasons when the main cast headed off to college. Rachel became involved in a bit of a love triangle with Eric and Jack, which quickly died down. She eventually became a part of the gang and stuck around until the show aired its series finale in May of 2000.

When the Disney Channel gave the series a reboot with Girl Meets World, Maitland’s character was one of a few who didn’t make a cameo appearance.

Earlier this week, Ward spoke out about the support she’s been getting from her fans after releasing her new adult film, and thanked them for their kindness.

“From my [heart emoji] I just want to say how grateful, humbled and thankful I am to all of you always, but especially these last few days. We set so many records with ‘Drive’ and all my great fans have been so vocal and supportive of my journey and of this special project,” she said in the caption of a recent Instagram snapshot.

“It means the world to me that you show up for me time and time and again. And to everyone new welcome! We have so much fun here! This past week has been so memorable to me both personally and professionally. I promise you so much more to come,” the actress added.

Meanwhile, fans looking to see more of Maitland Ward can follow her on her Instagram account.