‘Counting On’ Star Jana Duggar Is Adorable In Denim, Twinning With Sister-In-Law Abbie

Counting On star Jana Duggar is adorable in denin and twinning with her brother John-David’s wife, Abbie, as the family visited California, went sightseeing and spent time with her sister Jinger Duggar and her family.

Jana posed alongside her sister-in-law, both looking absolutely adorable in long, denim skirts, black t-shirts, and big smiles. The only difference in their outfits was their choice of footwear. Abbie sported sandals while Jana wore sneakers. Abbie’s curly hair was pulled back away from her face while Jana opted for loose waves that cascaded onto her shoulders.

The photo was taken at the famed The Grove in Los Angeles, an area famous for a mix of retail, restaurants, and entertainment. Nearby to The Grove is the area’s legendary Farmer’s Market, which is home to almost 100 restaurants, shops, and artisan grocers.

The Duggar family visited the area, taking in the sites including the Grand Canyon, where the large group of family members gathered to wonder at the natural marvel.

Fans were thrilled at the adorable pic and told the reality star so in the comments section of the photo.

“Jana you are a gorgeous, smart, sweet, loving woman. You seem to love adventure and travel. You are crafty and imaginative! Get out from under your parent’s thumb and spread your wings… you deserve to live your own life make your own decisions,” said one follower of the Counting On star.

Another fan commented “I come from a large family as well Jana. This reminds me that a large family always comes with built-in best friends including in-laws. May God bless you and family greatly.”

Still another fan of the reality star remarked, “Love this!!! My cousin and I live over 800 miles apart, when we get together we twin the whole time!!”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Jana is reportedly testing the patience of her parents Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, who reportedly want their eldest daughter to find someone, settle down and get married.

John-David Duggar, Jana’s twin, married wife Abbie in November 2018 and is expecting his first child. Other Duggar siblings who have wed and began families of their own are Jill, Jinger, Jessa, Josh, Joseph, Joy-Anna, and Josiah. Jana is the oldest Duggar sibling still living at home.

In Touch Weekly reported that both Michelle and Jim Bob are confused as to why their eldest daughter is not yet either involved in a relationship with someone or readying herself for marriage. According to the insider, Jim Bob and Michelle are trying their best to be “patient” with their 29-year-old daughter while she waits for her Prince Charming to come in on a white horse, or perhaps, as she said in an Instagram comment, he could be coming in slowly, on “a turtle.”

Nonetheless, Jana continues to live her life, enjoying time to travel and work on crafts, and tend to both outdoor projects and home interior projects for herself, her family and friends.

Also living at home are Jedidiah and Jeremiah, Jason, James, Justin, Jackson, Johannah, Jennifer, Jordyn-Grace, and Josie. They range in age from 20-years-old to 9-years-old.

Counting On returns to TLC October 15 at 9 p.m. EST.