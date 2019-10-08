Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Shows Off Pert Booty In Super-Short Denim Cut-Offs, Fans Are Loving It

Peruvian bombshell Paula Manzanal turned up the heat on Instagram Tuesday when she posted a series of photos in which she’s basking in the sunlight while posing on an empty tennis court. But Paula wasn’t dressed for a game. In the photo, she’s rocking a pair of dangerously short distressed denim cut-offs and an equally curve-hugging yellow tube top. The first photo was taken from behind which gives the viewer a peek at her pert posterior, a fact that likely dropped jaws within her 1.8 million-strong fanbase.

In the caption, Paula revealed that her outfit is from Fashion Nova a brand that’s frequently found on the Instagram pages of beauty and fitness influencers. She didn’t mention the names of her items but you can find a similar pair of shorts on the brand’s website for $32.99. It looks like she’s also wearing a version of the “Essential Bandeau” top which retails for $12.99.

Fans jumped into the comments to share their appreciation for her look and one of those comments came from another model.

“Who needs rackets when you’re there?” wrote Avital Cohen, an Isreali fitness model with 1.7 million followers on Instagram.

But her fans who don’t have verified Instagram accounts shared their opinions as well.

“You look gorgeous and awesome love your lovely smile always, wrote one follower in a comment also filled with heart, rose and kissy-face emoji.

Others were more succinct with their commentary.

“So hot, god damn it,” one fan wrote.

“Beautiful princess,” another commented.

This is hardly the first time that Paula has gotten these types of compliments on her Instagram posts. As The Inquisitr reported, she got the same adulation when she posted a photo of herself in a mismatched bikini a couple of days ago. Her decolletage takes center stage in the photo since it’s been hiked up to show off her underboob. The post currently has close to 60,000 likes and more than 750 comments. Much like her most recent photo, it is also promotional content for Fashion Nova.

“Gorgeousness on another level,” one fan gushed.

Unfortunately for her infatuated followers, it looks like Paula is currently in a relationship. She recently posted a photo of herself getting kissed on the cheek by Adam Cartwright, who is blonde and extensively tattooed. He also has a video of them kissing on his Instagram page. According to Peruvian news site Correo, Cartwright is the brother of her son’s father, Jordan Davies.

Jordan is a Welsh television personality and a previous cast member on Celebrity Big Brother UK. He and Paula reportedly had a tumultuous break up after a two-month relationship and as The Daily Star notes, she has previously accused him of not stepping up to his paternal responsibilities.