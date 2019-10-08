Inked Bombshell Jessica Wilde Exposes Major Cleavage In Silky Royal Blue Lingerie On Instagram

Jessica Wilde is showing off her ink as well as her curves this week. The tattoo model stunned in a racy new snap while leaving little to the imagination, flaunting her flawless figure all over Instagram. On Monday night, the model stunned her nearly 1 million followers by rocking a silky piece of lingerie, which sent fans into a frenzy online.

In the sexy photo, Jessica is seen standing in front of a fireplace mantel as she sports a royal blue one-piece lingerie item. The strappy undergarment showcased her curvy hips and booty, toned arms, lean legs, and ample cleavage. She also flaunted her tiny waist and multiple tattoos in the photo update for her fans to enjoy.

Jessica had her long, dark brown hair parted down the middle and styled in loose curls that fell down her back and cascaded over her shoulders. She also opted for a full glam look, wearing dark, defined eyebrows, long lashes, and black eyeliner. She added a bronzed glow, pink blush on her cheeks, and a dark red color on her lips to complete her makeup style.

The second photo in the upload had Jessica’s back to the camera, giving fans a close up look at her toned and perky derriere.

The model’s loyal fans loved the snap and showed he photo some love by giving it 35,000 likes and over 450 comments in less than 24 hours.

“Holy smokes,” one follower wrote.

“Looking awesome, Jessica,” another fan gushed.

“They say no one’s perfect but you look pretty close to me,” stated a third adoring fan.

“Blue looks amazing on you,” a fourth comment read.

Recently, the model jumped into her 30s after celebrating the milestone birthday. However, she revealed that along with the love she got on her special day, there were also online haters trying to bring her down.

Jessica opened up about the experience to Inked Magazine earlier this year, defending herself from the online hate she received, claiming that she’s just aging naturally like everyone else in the world.

“I’ve been getting heat on my 30th birthday YouTube video. A lot of mean comments about ‘hitting the wall’ let me just say, I am not here to be in my sexual prime for anyone. I am a human being aging just like the rest of us. Y’all need some love in your heart,” the model stated.

Fans can see more of Jessica’s skimpy outfits and elaborate tattoos by following her on Instagram.