Ashley Graham Posts Nude Video To Celebrate Her Growing Baby Bump

Ashley Graham is embracing her pregnancy body with a nude Instagram video celebrating her baby bump and all that comes with it.

The model and host took to social media with an extreme close-up of her hips, stomach, waist, and chest while grooving to some music. In it, she proudly displayed her stretch marks, curves and changing body before panning up to her face with a giant smile for the camera – all while wearing nothing but a gold stack of chain necklaces.

She captioned the video with a thank you to the community that has supported her on her baby journey as her body has grown.

Fans were thrilled with the post and thanked Graham for being so willing to share her experiences in a real way. Others agreed that her pregnant body was incredibly beautiful. The post shot to over 2.5 million views within 12 hours, and fellow models and celebs like Karlie Kloss and Helena Christensen even took the time to weigh in on the conversation, praising Graham for her candid post.

Social media followers shared the love as well.

“Welcome to the momma club… we wear our tiger stripes proudly,” wrote one user.

“You are so beautiful and continue to glow even more everyday,” said another.

The American Beauty Star host announced in August that she and husband Justin Ervin were expecting a baby, and since then, she has been sharing her pregnancy journey with her fans. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Graham has used Instagram to stay in touch with the public as she experiences the changes that come with having a baby.

Most recently, the proud mother-to-be posted a video showing her working out hard at the gym with her belly proudly on display in a sports bra and pair of black tights. She also posted an Instagram photo wearing something similar as she practiced yoga in a decidedly zen-like setting featuring potted plants and an array of candles.

“Feeling that mama glow,” she wrote.

Pregnancy hasn’t stopped her from modeling her lingerie for Addition Elle, either. She recently posted an imagine looking glamorous in a burgundy bra and matching underwear.

Not all of her posts have shown the dazzling side of pregnancy. In one Instagram video, a makeup-free Graham asks fans for help finding workout clothing that can fit over her baby bump.

“Please send help! Need pregnancy workout pants that go above my belly and are durable! And I want fun colors!! I have plenty of black,” she called out to the pregnant women of the world.