‘RHOC’ Star Kelly Dodd Is ‘Sad’ After Leaving Boyfriend Rick Leventhal In Canada And Heading Home

Kelly has been traveling with Rick for nearly two months.

Kelly Dodd has finally parted ways with her boyfriend, Rick Leventhal, after a whirlwind romance that began over the summer following her split from plastic surgeon Brian Reagan.

Days ago on Instagram, The Real Housewives of Orange County cast member posted a photo of herself and Rick, who works as a corespondent for Fox News, getting cozy with one another at the Soho House, a members only bar and restaurant in Toronto.

“On my way home.. so sad to leave my [Rick].. I’ll see you Sat in the OC!!!” she wrote.

Prior to the photo of herself and Rick in Canada, Kelly shared a collage of photos of the two of them enjoying themselves during trips to several countries, including England, Italy, The Netherlands, and Canada, revealing to her fans and followers that she and Rick had traveled to five different countries in just six weeks.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kelly has been gushing over Rick ever since she went public with him on Instagram nearly two months ago. However, despite rumors of an engagement, which were prompted by Kelly revealing her supposed wedding date, the couple have not yet taken that step in their relationship.

As fans of The Real Housewives of Orange County may have seen last month on Instagram, Kelly told a fan that she and Rick were “getting married on 10/10/2020” before a source confirmed there was no actual truth to her claim.

“Kelly and Rick are head over heels in love and have already been talking about getting married, but there’s nothing official yet,” an insider revealed to People magazine.

While there was no truth to the reports regarding an engagement between the two, the source went on to reveal that the feelings and chemistry between the couple were very much real.

Loading...

“They’ve known one another for a short time but it’s been a very deep connection,” the source explained.

In her own statement to People magazine, Kelly gushed over her news anchor boyfriend, telling the magazine that he is amazing, hot, and very smart, adding that the two of them laugh so much when they are together and even say the same things at the same time.

“He is worldly, generous with me, and most importantly, loving. I’m so happy,” she added.

To see more of Kelly and her co-stars, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 14 on Tuesday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.