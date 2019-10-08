‘Maxim’ Model Bri Teresi Unzips Top While Riding A Motorcycle In Heels: ‘Your Uber Has Arrived’

Bri Teresi’s most recent Instagram share is stunning.

As those who follow the stunner on social media know, Bri is a very popular model and she possesses an impressive Instagram following of over 593,000-plus on the platform alone. Bri regularly shows off her flawless figure in a wide-range of NSFW outfits ranging from bikinis to lingerie and other barely-there outfits and each and every photo that she shares with fans earns rave reviews.

Bri stuns in two photos included in her most recent post. For the first photo in the sexy series, Bri sits on the back of a black motorcycle, striking a sexy post. The model leans her head back as her long, blond locks fall at her back. She closes her eyes in the image while wearing a gorgeous face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, and highlighter.

In the stunning photo, Bri unzips a red top, exposing her black bra underneath. Her taut tummy is also on display in the image and she completes the look with a pair of tiny black shorts that show off her killer legs. In the second image, Teresi sits upright in the shot, looking straight into the camera and playfully holding her long, blond locks in her hand. This time, a pair of black high heels are visible in the image.

The post has earned the model a ton of attention from fans with over 6,000 likes in addition to 140-plus comments. Some fans took to the photo to let Bri know that she looked gorgeous while others applauded her for riding a motorcycle. A few more had no words and commented using emoji instead.

“The prettiest Uber I’ve ever seen!” one fan raved with a heart-eye emoji.

“Wow What gorgeous and beautiful legs!” another wrote.

“You’re the hottest Uber driver I ever seen,” one more gushed with a few heart-eye emoji.

Most recently, The Inquisitr shared that Bri wowed fans with another multi-photo update that included three images. In the first photo in the gorgeous set, Bri rocked a pair of insanely skimpy black lingerie that left little to the imagination, showing off her taut tummy, toned thighs and beautiful face. In the caption of the shot, she asked fans which photo they liked best. She garnered a ton of attention from fans with over 13,000 likes and 380-plus comments.

Those who wish to see more of Bri can follow her Instagram account.