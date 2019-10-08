Donald Trump Says Hillary Clinton Should Join 2020 Race To ‘Steal It’ From ‘Uber Left Elizabeth Warren’

Trump invited his 2016 rival 'Crooked Hillary' to join the 2020 race for president amid the Ukraine scandal and apparent fears over Elizabeth Warren.

In a tweet Tuesday, President Donald Trump seemed to invite his 2016 rival, former first lady and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, to join the already crowded field of Democratic candidates running for the party’s nomination. However, the invitation didn’t come without several specific requests from the 45th president.

“I think that Crooked Hillary Clinton should enter the race to try and steal it away from Uber Left Elizabeth Warren,” Trump tweeted just after 10 a.m. on Tuesday. “Only one condition. The Crooked one must explain all of her high crimes and misdemeanors including how & why she deleted 33,000 Emails AFTER getting ‘C.'”

Trump has recently re-ignited attacks on his 2016 competition following last month’s whistleblower allegations that said the president asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate one of his 2020 rivals, former Vice President Joe Biden. Over the weekend, the president once again repeated a conspiracy that the former secretary of state had used an “acid wash” to erase her emails. In addition to signaling that Clinton should join the 2020 race for president, Trump also on Tuesday once again brought up the email controversy, which plagued Clinton’s 2016 run and served as a rallying cry for Republicans.

In 2016, an FBI investigation found that “no reasonable prosecutor” would file charges against Clinton. Yet, per BBC, her aides were “extremely careless” in the way that they handled classified information through Clinton’s private email servers. The president has often claimed that Clinton deleted 33,000 emails following a congressional subpoena, which likely explains who or what the “C” refers to in his tweet Tuesday.

Trump’s tweet comes following an earlier one Tuesday in which he said that he would not permit the U.S. ambassador to the European Union, Gordon D. Sondland, to appear before Congress to testify about his knowledge of the Ukraine situation. In a tweet, he claimed that “true facts” were not being allowed by congressional Democrats in the impeachment inquiry that House Democrats announced last month.

I would love to send Ambassador Sondland, a really good man and great American, to testify, but unfortunately he would be testifying before a totally compromised kangaroo court, where Republican’s rights have been taken away, and true facts are not allowed out for the public…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 8, 2019

The president’s early morning tweet could also signal that he is worried about a potential 2020 election with Warren as the Massachusetts senator gains support in several nationwide polls. As The Inquisitr reported, several recent polls show trouble for the Trump re-election campaign. A Fox News poll of Wisconsin voters, which went to Trump in 2016, found that voters preferred any of the three top Democratic Party candidates – Warren, Biden, and Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders – to Trump. An Emerson poll of Ohio voters, which similarly voted for Trump in the last presidential election, preferred Biden, Warren, and Sanders to the 45th president, too.

Loading...

Trump’s claim that Warren is “uber left” likely comes from the candidates more progressive stances on issues like Medicare for All and claims she wants to break up major technology companies like Google, Apple, and Facebook. In a tweet Monday, Warren criticized Facebook over advertisements it was allowing the Trump campaign to run on its platform.