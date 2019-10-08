Sommer Ray Puts Body On Display In Floral Booty Shorts & Matching Bra During Hot & Sweaty Workout

Sommer Ray is killing the Instagram game yet again.

The sexy model is no stranger to showing off her body in a number of NSFW outfits, and every once in a while, she shares glimpses into how she has gotten her killer figure with fans by posting various workouts that seem to be part of her daily routine. In the most recent video that was shared for her 22.8 million fans, the model gets sexy while getting her sweat on.

The short clip starts off with Sommer sitting on a set of stairs and working out her abs. The model appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the clip as she wears her long, dark locks pulled back in a braid. The bombshell has her amazing figure on display during the workout while she’s clad in white booty shorts and a matching bra. The tropical looking outfit is lined with pink around the edges and features green plants and pink flowers on it.

For her next workout in the set, Ray uses a set of resistance bands that are attached to a wall while she faces her toned and tanned backside toward the camera as her booty nearly spills out of the tiny pair of shorts. Since the post went live on her page, it’s garnered the bombshell plenty of attention from her fans with over 375,000 likes and 2,400 comments.

Some fans commented on the video to let Sommer know that her body looks flawless while countless other raved over her new workout line. A few others answered the question that she posed in the caption.

“Love you Sommer, you inspire me to keep going,” one follower commented.

“Just some rope skipping and weightlifting,” another fan answered.

“Working out a way to get u to respond Bc I love you,” another chimed in.

As previously mentioned, the bombshell has been putting on a sexy display for her loyal fans in the past few weeks, and recently, The Inquisitr shared that the 23-year-old struck a scandalous pose outside, showing off her toned and tanned figure in another NSFW outfit. This time, the model rocked a pair of animal-print bikini bottoms and paired the look with a tiny, orange crochet top that barely even covered her chest. To complete the look, the stunner donned a beautiful face of makeup and wore her long locks down and curled.

