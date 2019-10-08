Catelynn Lowell Fuels Pregnancy Speculation, Jokes About Future Gender Reveal

Catelynn Lowell and Tyler Baltierra already have two young girls at home, but they haven’t been quiet about the fact they would love to add a little boy to their family. Is the time for another baby coming sooner rather than later? As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn sparked pregnancy rumors when she posted a throwback photo of herself holding her baby bump with a caption saying she was “hoping for a boy.” Now, she is fueling more pregnancy speculation with a now-deleted Instagram post.

According to InTouch Weekly, Catelynn posted a photo to her Instagram over the weekend in which she joked about her future gender reveal. In the now-deleted post, the text joked about what Catelynn would do if, at a gender reveal, she found out she was having another girl.

“If I get pregnant again and pink confetti comes outta my gender reveal balloon, I’m knocking the whole food table over. Party over. Everybody go home,” the photo read.

According to the report, Catelynn wrote, “Yep” along with an emoji that is laughing so hard it is crying.

The post has since been removed from Catelynn’s account, but she has been open about the fact that she hopes to one day have a son with her husband, Tyler Baltierra.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Catelynn spoke to Radar Online and revealed that she and Tyler wanted to try for a baby boy.

“Yes, we definitely want to try for a boy. We are thinking of trying when Vaeda is like one or two years old.”

Catelynn and Tyler were introduced to audiences on their Season 1 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, the couple found out they were expecting a child together. Young and unprepared to care for a baby, the young couple decided to place their daughter up for adoption. They then went on to share their life on the hit reality television show Teen Mom OG and have been doing so for a decade. Over the years, fans have followed their ups and downs, including the two welcoming their daughter Nova on New Years Day 2015 as well as watching the two tie the knot later that same year. Last year, Catelynn revealed that the couple were expecting another baby together. They welcomed daughter Vaeda in Feburary.

Fans can keep up with Catelynn and Tyler on their social media accounts. Although new episodes of Teen Mom OG are not currently airing, fans can tune in to all-new episodes of Teen Mom 2 which air Tuesday nights on MTV.