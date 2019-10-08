Former ‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Finally Address Bombshell Pregnancy Rumors

Jenelle Evans may no longer be appearing on the hit MTV reality show Teen Mom 2, but fans still keep up with her. In fact, many have been wondering if the mom-of-three is pregnant again, as some fans are certain they have spotted a “baby bump” on the former reality show star in some recent photos. On Tuesday morning, Jenelle took to Twitter to set the record straight.

One follower told Jenelle that it looks as if she has a baby bump and they inquired as to whether it was an actual baby bump or just carbs.

“Straight Carbs,” Jenelle tweeted with an emoji that was laughing so hard it was crying, “but I’ll start working out soon… eventually lmao.”

Pregnancy rumors have been plaguing Jenelle for quite some time. Last month, the reality star, her husband, and her kids all attended a wedding together. Photos posted to Jenelle’s Instagram account had fans chattering, convinced they spotted a baby bump. According to a report from Radar Online, though, Jenelle wrote that she wasn’t pregnant, rather she was “just fat.”

Last month, the former Teen Mom 2 star went to New York City with her husband, David Eason, to launch her eyebrow kit. Photos posted from that trip to Instagram had fans chattering in the comments once again.

Jenelle was first introduced to audiences on her Season 2 episode of 16 and Pregnant. On the show, she gave birth to her oldest son, Jace. Her mother, Barbara, eventually gained custody of her son, but they all went on to share their lives on Teen Mom 2. Jenelle then had another son with Nathan Griffith. The two dated for awhile, but eventually split up and Jenelle then moved on with David Eason. Together, the couple have a 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

The mom-of-three shared her life on MTV for nearly a decade before being let go from the show earlier this year. MTV replaced Jenelle with Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant cast member Jade Cline, but fans have been wondering if perhaps Jenelle would return to the show at a later time. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the star spoke out on Instagram regarding rumors she is returning to the reality show.

On her latest Instagram post, one commenter asked if she was done with the show “for good.” While Jenelle didn’t go into any details, she answered with a simple, “most likely.”

Although fans won’t be able to catch up with Jenelle on the show, fans can tune in to an all-new episode of Teen Mom 2 Tuesday night on MTV to catch up with all her costars.