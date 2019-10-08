Alexa Collins Sizzles By The Pool In Barely-There Blue Bikini

Alexa Collins is showing off yet another one of her swimwear looks on Instagram and her fans are absolutely loving it.

The barely-there ensemble debuted on her feed Tuesday, October 8 in a new snap that was an instant hit with her 596,000 followers. In the shot, Alexa posed by a luxurious pool surrounded by tall, green palm trees as sunshine poured over the scene, taking its summery vibes to the next level.

Naturally, the 23-year-old spent her day by the pool in a bikini and the look certainly did not disappoint. The blond bombshell opted for a dark blue two-piece that popped against her bronzed skin and her fans were not disappointed.

Alexa’s itty-bitty swimwear consisted of a triangle-style top that was hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out from its wide, low neckline. Plenty of cleavage was well within eyesight, which was accentuated even more by the babe’s crossed arms that were positioned just below her chest.

The lower half of the swimsuit set upped the ante of Alexa’s scandalous display even more. The matching blue bikini bottoms covered only what was necessary, exposing the stunner’s famous curves and toned legs, thanks to its daringly high-cut design. Its v-shaped waistband sat high up on her hips, highlighting her trim waist and chiseled midsection — though the area hardly needed any help getting noticed.

On her wrist, the social media sensation added a contrasting pop of color by sporting a bright orange watch, noting in the caption that the time piece was from the brand KO Watches. She had her signature blond tresses styled in messy waves that were perfectly parted in the middle to frame her face. To complete her pool day look, Alexa also sported a gorgeous face of makeup that included her favorite light pink lip, highlighter, and a thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

Unsurprisingly, Alexa’s new Instagram post proved to be popular. At the time of this writing, the photo had already gotten well over 2,500 likes after just 30 minutes of going live to the social media platform — and that number continues to grow by the minute. Dozens took their admiration to the comments section, talking about the babe’s latest jaw-dropping display.

“Navy is a pretty color on you,” one person wrote.

Another said that Alexa was “absolutely gorgeous.”

“Wow you look great as always babe,” commented a third.

Alexa knows how to turn heads on social media no matter what she is wearing. Just yesterday, the Instagram model swapped her typical bikini look for a sexy, skintight black dress in a another new photo that had her fans in an absolute frenzy.