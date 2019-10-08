Colombian Bombshell Luz Elena Echeverria Shows Off Post-Baby Body In Cut-Out Tank & Scandalous Pink Thong

Luz Elena Echeverria is showing off her world famous figure to fans in another jaw-dropping post.

As those who follow the Colombian fitness model on social media know, Luz regularly flaunts her world-famous figure for fans on her popular page in a wide-range of NSFW outfits. When it comes to showing some major skin, pretty much nothing is off limits and just two weeks after giving birth — the model has been at it again, flaunting her killer body to her nearly 1 million Instagram followers and looking flawless in the process.

In the most recent image that was shared for her legion of fans, Echeverria strikes a scandalous pose on a bridge. The black-haired beauty faces her backside to the camera in the shot and leaves little to the imagination in a pink tank top with cutouts in the back along with a matching pink-colored thong. There’s no doubt that her toned and tanned legs and derriere take center stage in the gorgeous shot.

For the look, Luz dresses it up just a bit, wearing her long, black locks down and curled as her hair flows just over her chest. She also appears to be donning a beautiful face of makeup that includes eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The post has only been live on her page for a short time but it’s earning the beauty a lot of attention already, racking up over 17,000 likes and 500-plus comments.

Some fans commented on the NSFW shot to let Luz know that she looks stunning just weeks after giving birth while countless others simply gushed over the photo with their choice of emoji. About half of the comments were in English while the other half were in Spanish.

“Your bod is insane girl,” one fan commented with a heart-eye emoji.

“Gorgeous shot and curves on point,” another raved with a series of emoji attached the end, including the flame emoji.

“Girl you are amazing,” one more chimed in.

And this is not the first time in recent weeks that the model has given her fans a sneak peak at her amazing post-baby body. Recently, The Inquisitr shared that the social media star showed off her amazing figure once again, this time in a a metallic colored bikini. In the post, she shared a snap of herself hanging by the pool in Cartagena, Colombia. The black-haired beauty posed next to a lifesaver and put her body on display in the stunning shot.

Fans can keep up with Luz by giving her a follow on Instagram.