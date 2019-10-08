Showgirl Reya Sunshine Busts Out Of Purple Bikini Top & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Reya Sunshine is basically a walking smokeshow. The Instagram model knows how to work a crowd, and she proves that with each and every one of her social media posts. This week was no different as she lit up the platform in yet another skimpy little outfit.

Reya is seen rocking a barely-there purple string bikini top that tied behind her neck and around her back. She added the tiniest pair of Daisy Dukes to complete the ensemble, which flaunted her toned arms, massive cleavage, flat tummy, and lean legs.

Reya left little to the imagination in the snap as she posed alongside another model, who donned a similar look with a neon green bikini top and darker denim shorts. Reya wore her long, dark hair pulled up into a ponytail on top of her head and styled in straight strands that fell down her back.

The model also wore a full face of makeup for the shot, which included darkened eyebrows, dramatic black eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She added pink blush on her cheeks, a shimmering highlighter on her face, and a dark pink color on her lips to complete the glam look.

Meanwhile, the photo was a hit among Reya’s over 2.6 million followers and gained over 35,000 likes and more than 400 comments in less than 24 hours after it was posted.

Reya’s life is definitely unconventional, and she knows that. Last year she sat down for an interview with Many Vids, available via YouTube, and opened up about her career.

When asked what the worst part about working in the adult entertainment industry is, she revealed that social media is a tough hurdle for her.

“I mean it sucks that there’s a stigma around it. It would be nice if there wasn’t. I hate that I don’t have the same advantage of building up social media as mainstream entertainers. It’s so hard to promote my work and maintain a growing social media because you’re always in fear that you just went a little too far and you’re shut down and there goes a bit strength of your brand,” the model revealed.

In addition, she says that there are always people who try to save her from her career choices.

“Lots of people try to save you. That’s like the most annoying thing. That is the biggest turnoff honestly,” adding that those people are basically just saying that they don’t respect what she does.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of Reya Sunshine by following her on her Instagram account.