‘Facts Of Life’ Star Lisa Whelchel, 56, Shows Off Surprising Nose Piercing In New Photo

The actress and 'Survivor' runner-up answers fan questions about her nose ring.

Lisa Whelchel continues to surprise her fans. Seven years after she made it to second place on Survivor, the 56-year-old actress, who shot to fame in the 1980s playing snobby rich girl Blair Warner on NBC’s The Facts of Life, posted a new photo to Instagram to promote a speaking engagement in Florida. But many of her 51,000 followers zeroed in on her very visible nose ring more than her announcement.

In the photo, which you can see below, Lisa is wearing large sunglasses and her blond hair is worn in waves. A small stud can be seen in her nose on the right side. Fans hit the comments section as they did a double-take at the mom of three’s new photo.

“Lisa, is that a nose piercing?” a fan asked, to which the actress and singer replied, “Yep!”

Lisa also gave the same response when a fan asked her if it hurt when she got it done.

“Look at you with a nose piercing,” another fan wrote to Whelchel.

“Beautiful! And that nose ring… LOVE,” a third fan added.

“Blair has a nose ring. Mind officially blown (in a good way),” another chimed in.

But not everyone was a fan of Lisa’s edgy look.

“The nose thingy scares me a little,” one follower wrote.

Of course, longtime fans of the star know that her nose ring is not a totally new thing. In 2017, a few years after the end of her 24-year marriage to husband Steve Cauble, Lisa posted a close-up selfie that prominently showed off her then-new nose piercing. In the caption to the post, the actress joked that a nose piercing was a good alternative to cutting her hair after a breakup.

Fans had a mixed reaction to Lisa’s new look.

“Much prettier without the hardware. Leave that stuff to rebellious teenagers,” one follower wrote.

“Another one of your ‘brilliant ideas,'” another added, quoting Blair Warner’s signature line on The Facts of Life. “Looks great.”

Based on her new photo, Lisa Whelchel seems to be focusing more on her work as a public speaker than as an actress. Her last acting credit is listed as the 2016 TV movie Snowcapped Christmas, according to IMDB.

Last year, Lisa showed her support for her longtime Facts of Life co-star Nancy McKeon as she competed on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars. Lisa recorded a sweet message for Nancy, which aired on Good Morning America, and she urged her longtime friend to “go get that mirror ball.”

To find out more about Lisa Whelchel, you should follow her on Instagram.