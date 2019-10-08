Bikini Queen Devin Brugman Flaunts Flawless Figure In Tight, Low-Cut Brown Dress

Devin Brugman’s latest Instagram post is getting a lot of love from her fans.

On Monday, October 7, the bikini queen shared a new set of snaps to her feed that were an instant hit with her 1.3 million followers. The photos were captured at the Mumm Napa winery in Napa Valley, California, where she is visiting with the popular clothing brand Revolve for its #RevolveAroundTheWorld campaign.

Devin was surrounded by luscious greenery and a gorgeous view of the mountains in the sun-kissed snaps, but the surrounding scene was not all that caught her audiences’ eyes as the stunner’s ensemble was attention-grabbing as well.

The babe swapped her typical bikini look for a simple and sexy dress that did nothing but favors for her flawless physique. The casual midi was a dark brown and featured a daringly low, scoop neck design that left her decolletage completely exposed. More than an eyeful of cleavage was well on display, which earned even more attention thanks to the delicate stack of gold necklaces that fell over her bare chest.

Meanwhile, the curve-hugging nature of the fabric provided the perfect outline of Devin’s impressive physique. The number clung tight to the model’s peachy derriere and toned thighs, while also highlighting her flat midsection. A zoom in to the shots revealed that Devin added a thick black belt to her look, cinching the dress high on her hips to accentuate her trim waist even more.

Of course, no trip to the winery is complete without a glass of wine, which Devin held in her hand as she posed for the snaps. Even more gold jewelry was added as well, including hoop earrings, bangles, and a set of statement rings. She wore her brunette tresses down, which spilled over her shoulders, and sported a gorgeous makeup look that consisted of a bright pink lip, light dusting of blush, and thick coat of mascara that made her striking features pop.

The new addition to Devin’s Instagram page was met with heaps of praise from her thousands of followers. At the time of this writing, the post has earned nearly 18,000 likes after just 17 hours of going live to the social media platform, and that number continues to grow. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well to shower the model with compliments for her jaw-dropping display.

“That brown dress makes you look so exquisite!” one person wrote.

Another said that Devin’s look left them “speechless.”

“How do you do it?! You just get more and more gorgeous every single day,” commented a third.

Whether she’s rocking some pieces from her own swimwear line or a pair of jeans and a T-shirt, Devin’s looks are always admired by her fans. The social media sensation modeled some new pieces in her Monday Swimwear line on Instagram, including a skimpy, bright green bikini that left very little to the imagination, which drove her followers absolutely wild.