Carrie Underwood’s Husband Mike Fisher Reveals If It Was Love At First Sight

Carrie Underwood’s husband Mike Fisher is opening up about the first time he met the country superstar and revealing if it was love at first sight for the twosome, who celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary in July. Mike spoke out about his relationship with the country star in a recent interview with Fox & Friends where he recalled how he first met the “Southbound” singer during one of her meet-and-greets prior to a show.

The retired Nashville Predators hockey player admitted that he was put in the meet-and-greet session with a bunch of “little kids” after Carrie admitted that she “didn’t want to deal with him” one-on-one in case he was “weird.”

“So I tried to get last in line, and we talked for a couple of minutes,” Fisher recalled, adding that they actually didn’t then end up going on their first date until three months later.

“So I guess I said the right things!” the retired athlete then quipped about meeting his now-wife.

Mike was then asked if it was “love at first sight” when he first met Carrie during the meet-and-greet session.

“Ahhh, for her or for me?” he quipped, before then coyly answering, “yeah, maybe.”

The loved-up couple will celebrate their 10th wedding anniversary next year and are proud parents to two sons, 8-month-old Jacob (who they welcomed into the world in January) and 4-year-old Isaiah.

Fisher also opened up in the new interview about why they only rarely share photos of their two boys on social media, admitting that they’re both “private people” but can’t help but post photos of the two every now and again because of how proud they are and how much they love them.

Notably, one of those rare photos came just last week when Underwood’s husband posted the sweetest look at Isaiah and Jacob watching their mom blow away the crowd at New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

As The Inquisitr reported, the adorable snap showed the boys watching Carrie strut her stuff on stage during the sold-out show as they sat together in the audience.

Isaiah, Jacob, and Mike are all currently on the road with Carrie as she heads around North America on the second leg of her huge “Cry Pretty Tour 360,” which sees her perform for fans in the round.

During an appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert earlier this week, the “Cry Pretty” singer opened up about how much her boys love life on tour.

“Somebody recently called him the ‘mayor of catering’ because he’s just like ‘hi everybody!’ and loves seeing everyone,” Underwood revealed of her eldest son, Isaiah, on the CBS late night talk show, per Taste of Country. “He’s such a people guy. He’s living the dream.”