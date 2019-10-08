Miley Cyrus’ 19-Year-Old Sister Noah Shows Instagram Her Sheer Crop Top, Then Lifts It Right Up

Noah Cyrus’ Instagram activity has been virtually nonstop these past 24 hours. Given that the 19-year-old sister of Miley Cyrus is busy promoting the music video for her “Lonely” track, that’s understandable. The singer has been on Instagram live, she’s updated her permanent posts, plus she’s posted plenty of stories, although these only float around the digital space for 24 hours.

Stories posted by Noah between last night and this morning seemed to show some major celebrating. The teenager was seen in a tattoo parlor while getting inked, with what appeared to be a spider tattoo near her shoulder. Noah did post some stories prior to rocking up to the parlor, and given what was to come, though, the bare-shouldered crop top outfit made sense. Getting a shoulder inking with any material over the area would definitely prove tricky.

Noah appeared in selfie mode to begin with. The brunette was seen showing Instagram her ensemble from various angles, with fans seeing that the crop top was sheer. It had been paired with simple black sweatpants – definitely fun and definitely stylish. A moment also saw Noah grabbing the top with her right hand and lifting it right up. Noah then appeared filmed much closer up as she braved the tattoo needle.

For Noah’s fans, the regular updates come welcome. Noah even had an open “mental breakdown” over her period on Instagram recently, although today wasn’t seeing the star reveal any troubles.

Noah’s recent headline-making hasn’t just included her music. The singer has fueled rumors that she might be dating YouTuber Tana Mongeau. The two are often seen on Instagram together, with some recent joint partying having gotten pretty wild. Tana is, of course, in a relationship with fellow YouTuber Jake Paul. While Noah does not appear to have made any statements regarding the situation, Jake has dropped Noah’s name. His words to Entertainment Tonight didn’t seem to rule out the possibility of something going on between Noah and Tana.

“Even since the start of the relationship — which is why I think it’s funny that, like, Nikita gets all butt hurt online — since the start of our relationship it’s been, like, an open type of thing because that’s just how we both are. And then Noah and Tana are, like, wanting to hook up and I think Noah’s the one pushing that narrative, which I think is dope, again. Especially if I could be there,” he said.

For Noah, though, it seems to be about the music right now. Well, that and a little sexy social media content. Fans wishing to see more of Noah should follow her Instagram account.