‘Playboy’ Stunner Tiffany Toth Puts Her Booty On Full Display In Skimpy Black Bikini

Tiffany Toth knows how to get a reaction from her fans on social media. The Playboy model grabbed attention yet again this week when she posted a photo of herself showing off her amazing curves for her over 1.3 million Instagram followers to enjoy.

Tiffany stunned in the sexy snapshot as she wore nothing but a pair of black string bikini bottoms and a skimpy tank top, which she pulled up to expose even more skin. The model looked ravishing in the tiny piece of swimwear, which accentuated her curvy booty, long, lean legs, toned arms, and flat tummy.

Her long, blond hair was parted to the side and styled in wild curls the fell over her shoulder in a messy fashion. She also sported a full glam look for the pic, which consisted of defined eyebrows, highlighter to make her face glow, and a dark pink color on her pouty lips. She also added a bronzer, pink eye shadow, and thick lashes to complete her makeup style.

Tiffany’s fans couldn’t get enough of the snap, showing some major love for the photo, which gained more than 10,000 likes and over 200 comments in the first 8 hours after it was posted.

While many may know Tiffany strictly from her social media presence, others remember her from her Playboy days as she was named Miss September by the magazine back in 2011.

Back then, her hometown newspaper, The Orange County Register, reported on her Playboy gig. Tiffany told the outlet during their interview that she wanted to be in the magazine ever since she was a teenager.

“I just liked that they were confident, girl-next-door bombshells. I knew I wanted to do Playboy when I was older, so when I was 19, I went to the Playboy studios and took Polaroids, and they called me back. I shot for Cyber Girl of the week, Cyber Girl of the month, and from there I got a call for Playmate,” the model said of breaking through into the Playboy family.

Tiffany also opened up about her fans, saying she has a lot of young men for admirers.

“I noticed there are a lot of young boys who are fans, too. I thought it would be a lot of older guys. There were some young guys, though, who came with their moms, who had me sign (the magazine) and said they would give it to them when they turned 18,” she revealed.

Fans can see all of Tiffany’s racy photos by following her on Instagram.