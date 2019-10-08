Cody Simpson Penned A Poem That Mentions ‘Making Love’ & Fans Think It’s About Miley Cyrus

Cody Simpson just posted a sexy poem that talked about “making love,” and fans think it’s about his new flame, Miley Cyrus. He posted the writing to his Instagram account named Prince Neptune Poet, where the singer posts all of his poetry.

E! News reported that Cody posted the new piece of poetry on his social media page. Many believe the new, romantic piece of art is inspired by none other than his longtime pal Miley.

“The moon’s souvenir / the boulevardier / a ballerina on the promenade,” the poem begins. “we open our curtains / to the domesticated world / for a natural hour / spinning Elvis records / and making love / in the soft jeweled morning.” Fans think this is a description of the first few weeks of his love affair with Miley.

The poem seemingly details a sweet date night where the two watched the Elvis Presley film Blue Hawaii, reportedly a favorite of the “Mother’s Daughter” singer. E! News also reported that in 2017, the singer shared her love for the film and said that Elvis inspired her album Younger.

Cody appears to be smitten with Miley, referring to her as “baby” in a recent Instagram photo.

Miley, on the other hand, has experienced a whirlwind two months since announcing her split from her husband of eight months and the man she shared a 10-year relationship with, actor Liam Hemsworth.

After announcing the couple’s breakup in August, Miley dove headfirst into a brief romance with The Hills: New Beginnings star and ex-wife of Brody Jenner, Kaitlynn Carter. Just days after splitting from Kaitlynn, Miley began her romance with Cody.

The Inquisitr recently reported that Miley’s friends are worried about her after her “make out” session with the Australian singer.

Loading...

“Can a girl not get a f***ing açaí bowl and a morning make-out session in peace?!?!” Miley wrote in a post on her Instagram stories Friday, October 4.

“This ‘dating’ thing is new to me too. I’ve never been an ‘adult’ / grown a** woman experiencing this…I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s; with the exception of a few breaks, which usually in those times I was working my a** off with not much R&R…and ‘meeting / trusting’ people in my position is really tuff. Don’t f***ing pity me, not what I’m asking for,” the “Slide Away” singer wrote in a brief rant on social media.

Although Miley and Cody appear to be on the fast track with their romance, they are both also working hard in their careers, so their relationship may take a backseat soon. Miley recently released an album titled She is Miley Cyrus as well as a single for the new Charlie’s Angels movie. Cody released the album Coast to Coast in 2019 and wrapped up a run on Broadway in the lead role of Dmitry in Anastasia.