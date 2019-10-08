‘RHONY’ Star Bethenny Frankel And Boyfriend Paul Bernon Attend Wedding, Fuel Engagement Rumors On Instagram

Bethenny Frankel has been wearing a large diamond on her ring finger for weeks.

Bethenny Frankel and Paul Bernon attended a wedding over the weekend, and while there, the Real Housewives of New York City star shared a photo of them standing arm in arm with what appeared to be an engagement ring on her finger.

Following weeks of rumors in regard to the meaning behind the ring, which she’s been sporting for quite some time, Frankel told her fans and followers that love was in the air in Boston, where the wedding was held.

Although Frankel’s mysterious ring appeared to be on her right hand in the photo, some social media platforms flip their photos and that may have been the case in this instance.

While Bernon didn’t share any images of his own, he did respond to Frankel’s photo with a heart-eyed emoji.

Frankel and Bernon have been spending time together in Boston since they began dating last year, just weeks after the tragic passing of Frankel’s late fiance, Dennis Shields. Earlier this year, Frankel confirmed they had moved into a new townhouse with one another.

Frankel and her boyfriend went public with their relationship in Boston in October 2018 but waited until December to confirm their relationship with one another on social media. At that time, Frankel shared her first photo with Bernon as they enjoyed a tropical vacation in the Dominican Republic. Since then, Frankel has shared regular images of Bernon, and he has posted photos of her on his page as well.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Frankel sparked rumors of an engagement to Bernon on National Daughters Day. At the time, she shared an image of herself with each hand on either side of her 9-year-old daughter Bryn’s face as a huge diamond ring hung off her finger.

Shortly after the image was shared, several of her online audience members commented with questions about her potential engagement.

“Engagement ringggggg,” one person shared.

“I see a ring,” another said.

Loading...

“Are you engaged??” asked a third.

But Frankel didn’t offer a response. Instead, she stayed silent as she shared a number of other suspicious ring photos on her Instagram page and Instagram stories in the days that followed.

Frankel quit her role on The Real Housewives of New York City in August after appearing in a full-time role on eight of the series’ 11 seasons.

The Real Housewives of New York City Season 12 began filming in August and will premiere on Bravo TV sometime next year.