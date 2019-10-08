Norwegian Bombshell Hilde Osland Nearly Spills Out Of Her Orange Top

Hilde Osland has given her fans quite the Tuesday treat, after the Norwegian stunner posted a picture to Instagram where she appeared to nearly spill out of her orange top. Fans were unsurprisingly loving the post.

In addition to the sizzling sideboob, Hilde also flaunted her perky posterior in a pair of skintight pants, as well as a stunning new hairstyle. The blond beauty is known for both her fabulous figure and her gorgeous waist-length hair, which she often styles in dreamy braids or loose waves.

The Scandinavian stunner noted in her caption that the outfit came from Freddy Australia, a clothing store down under. As Hilde moved there as a little girl, she no doubt has a good knowledge of the best clothing stores in the country.

In addition, the partnership highlights the model’s social media popularity. Freddy Australia is just the latest in a long list of earned contracts, on top of ones like Fashion Nova, Lounge Underwear, and Hot Miami Styles. With a following of 1.4 million fans, it’s little surprise that she is in demand.

Though Hilde was supposed to draw focus to the clothing she was modeling, it is likely that her followers were focused entirely on her killer body. In the picture, she wore a pair of white pants that hugged her derriere, flattering its peachy and perky shape.

On top, Hilde looked to be wearing a tiny crochet top that ties like a bikini in the back. Though the main color of the top looked to be orange, there was a white section across the bust and her straps were grey.

The top was so small that Hilde looked perilously close to spilling out, as she cheekily gazed over her shoulder. The pose revealed some serious sideboob.

Hilde finished the look by styling her hair in a messy up-do, with a matching orange scarf tied around her head. She wore light makeup on her face, sporting only a brush of mascara, some highlighter, and coral lips.

The post already received over 14,000 likes and around 300 comments in less than an hour of going live.

“Once again you take the day,” gushed an awestruck fan.

“Perfect goddess,” agreed another, adding a red heart emoji.

“You are absolutely breathtaking!” proclaimed a third.

This is not the first time that Hilde has flaunted some sideboob, and fans love pictures where she appears to nearly spill out of her ensemble.

More recently, she almost burst out of her bikini in some snaps from her vacation in Bali, as previously covered by The Inquisitr.