Cuban Fitness Model Lisa Morales Shows Off Legs, Marilyn Monroe Style, In Sultry Havana Pic

With a following of over 2.3 million fans, Lisa Morales Dukes may be one of the hottest women on Instagram. And judging by her latest social media share, it’s easy to see why they cannot seem to get enough of this fitness and fashion model.

While Lisa’s fans are used to seeing her in skimpy bikinis and revealing workout gear, the Latina beauty decided to keep something for the imagination in her most recent pic. She wowed her fans when she wore a pretty dress that displayed her toned legs to perfection.

The young entrepreneur wore a delicate off-the-shoulder dress that floated around her legs as she looked over her shoulder. Of course, her fans immediately responded to the photo saying, “Okay Marilyn Monroe,” referring to the iconic pose where the actress clutched at her flying skirt. What made the photo even more vintage was the fact that Lisa was standing in front of a cherry red Classic Chevy as she smiled for the camera.

As her caption mentioned, Lisa is currently in Havana. The background depicted a flawless Cuban day complete with palm trees and blue skies. Just a few days ago, the brunette bombshell told her fans that she was leaving for her “beautiful island.”

At the time, she could barely contain her excitement as she shared the news. Lisa’s fans know that she swapped her homeland for Miami, where she has been residing for the past couple of years.

There is a peculiar rapport between her and her legions of fans. In less than a day, this particular image has already racked up more than 20,000 likes. But a closer look at the comments on her Instagram page will soon reveal that the majority of her well-wishers are women. Perhaps it’s because she often encourages her fans with touching posts, such as a recent Instagram share where she urged them to always invest in themselves.

“They say the 30’s are life’s best years and I couldn’t agree more!???????? I feel healthier, sexier and more in tune with my body than ever before. I’ve learned how to listen to my body and put my health first. I’ve embraced life experiences and used them to grow as an individual. As I turn 34 this month???? (Oct 21st) I won’t stress about getting older but rather use the confidence I’ve gained through life’s many lessons. Remember your biggest commitment must always be to yourself!”

The Inquisitr reports that Lisa has been in the social media game for over a decade. In fact, she was one of the first to build her brand around her interests, which included fashion and fitness. It seems as if she is reaping the fruit from her wise decision.