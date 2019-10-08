Australian Bombshell Rosanna Arkle Sizzles In Black Swimsuit With Plunging Neckline

Rosanna Arkle has spent the last few days in New Zealand, and on Monday, she updated her Instagram account with a snap that showed her soaking up the sun in a bathing suit that showed off her fabulous figure.

In the photo, Rosanna sat on a rock that appeared to be on a beach. She wore a black one-piece swimsuit that featured a deep-cut neckline, which accentuated the beauty’s ample cleavage. With high-cut legs and mesh sections on the side, the suit showed plenty of skin. Rosanna sat with her legs crossed, a pose that emphasized her slender waist, the roundness of her booty and the smooth skin on her thighs.

The blond bombshell wore a full face of makeup that included smoky eye shadow and a nude color on her lips. Rosanna wore her long hair down in beach waves. The camera captured the wind blowing her hair as she held it away from her face and pouted for the camera. She added some bling to the look with bracelets on both arms.

Rosanna’s fans thought she looked smoking hot in the photo, with many leaving fire and smiley face emoji in the comments.

“What a beautiful hottie,” wrote one admirer.

“HOT and gorgeous,” commented one fan.

One follower compared Rosanna to a goddess, while another said she was stunning in the snap.

“You can’t be more beautiful. Simply provocatively gorgeous,” wrote another admirer.

“Queen of New Zealand,” said one fan.

The beauty spends her time between Australia and New Zealand, and often keeps her fans guessing as to what she will share next. She seems to favor bikinis, and this summer has seen her modeling several different styles that showcase her incredible figure. As The Inquisitr recently reported, she flaunted her fit physique in a bikini top and miniskirt.

But even when she covers up, Rosanna looks terrific. In August, she wowed her fans when she wore a skintight yellow dress that hugged her body in all the right places.

Rosanna has amassed almost 5 million followers on Instagram, but she never set out to be a social media sensation. In an interview with Gold Cast Bulletin, she said her popularity rose after she starred in the Australian reality show The GC. She also said that her popularity has given her the opportunity to live an amazing lifestyle that includes traveling the world.

