Carrie Underwood Flaunts World-Famous Legs In Leather Shorts Alongside Miranda Lambert In Throwback Snap

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert are two of the hottest names in country music. The female entertainers are proud of their craft and to represent women in country music, and Lambert’s latest throwback snap is giving fans total nostalgia while reminding them exactly why they love the dynamic duo.

In Miranda’s latest throwback Instagram photo, she and Carrie were absolutely stunning. Carrie didn’t wear her casual workout clothes, but instead dressed to the nines in an all-leather ensemble that is sure to make all of her fans drool.

The amazing shot featured both Carrie and Miranda on stage together in revealing leather outfits. Carrie’s big blond hair is only upstaged by her killer legs, which she flaunted in a pair of impossibly tiny leather shorts. The “Cry Pretty” singer added a black leather jacket over top and thick black eyeliner.

In a similar look, Miranda rocked a red leather skirt, black leather jacket, and ripped up T-shirt with her own voluminous blonde hair and dramatic eye makeup, making the two look like the Paris and Nicole of country music.

As many fans may remember, the women did a duet together titled “Somethin’ Bad,” where they played a pair of bad girls who stole money from their employer and took off on motorcycles — looking smoking hot the entire time.

The throwback picture not only showcased the pair’s professional relationship, but their friendship as well. Miranda gushed over Carrie in the caption of the photo, calling her inspiring, and claiming that she changed country music for the better when she burst on the scene back in 2005. Miranda even touched on Carrie’s famously toned legs in her love letter to the singer.

Miranda also went on to call out some of her favorite male artists such as the iconic Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Keith Urban, and Chris Stapleton, all of whom are in the running with Carrie to be crowned Entertainer Of The Year at the CMA Awards next month.

Loading...

However, although Miranda has a soft spot for all of the singers up for the award, her long tribute, along with the amazing photos, could be an indicator of whom she would like to see take home the award in November.

Meanwhile, fans can see more of both Miranda and Carrie’s careers and personal lives by following the country music powerhouses on their social media accounts, which they keep updated on a regular basis.