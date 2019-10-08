Carrie Underwood Flaunts World-Famous Legs In Leather Shorts Alongside Miranda Lambert In Throwback Snap

Carrie Underwood and Miranda Lambert are two of the hottest names in country music. The female entertainers are proud of their craft and to represent women in country music, and Lambert’s latest throwback snap is giving fans total nostalgia while reminding them exactly why they love the dynamic duo.
In Miranda’s latest throwback Instagram photo, she and Carrie were absolutely stunning. Carrie didn’t wear her casual workout clothes, but instead dressed to the nines in an all-leather ensemble that is sure to make all of her fans drool.
The amazing shot featured both Carrie and Miranda on stage together in revealing leather outfits. Carrie’s big blond hair is only upstaged by her killer legs, which she flaunted in a pair of impossibly tiny leather shorts. The “Cry Pretty” singer added a black leather jacket over top and thick black eyeliner.
In a similar look, Miranda rocked a red leather skirt, black leather jacket, and ripped up T-shirt with her own voluminous blonde hair and dramatic eye makeup, making the two look like the Paris and Nicole of country music.
View this post on Instagram
Its fall weather in Nashville! Sitting here on my porch, I realize with the chill in the air that it’s getting closer to Nov which means my birthday month and @CMAawards final voting time. Entertainer Of The Year is the big one So I’m gonna share my two cents. ????Keith- a friend and a hero of mine. He took me on tour in 2005. The first big tour I ever got to be part of. He belived in me when I was a baby artist and I will be forever grateful. ????Garth – In Pieces. My first cassette tape I bought with my own money from doing chores. My first concert, Texas stadium 1993. The beginning of a twinkle in my eye. It was life changing. ????Eric -one of the best songwriters of all time in my opinion. He turns a phrase like no other. I’ve had the pleasure of writing with him and he is someone that will push say something in a different way. ????Chris- the kind of voice & songwriting that makes you want to quit, and work harder. A sound that can’t be beat. Period. ????Carrie- The Entertainer Of The Year. Because… Currently being on tour with all female artists, I’ve been thinking a lot about all the work that goes into what we do. The most amazing job in the world. But it ain’t for the faint of heart. @carrieunderwood is on an all female tour too. The Cry Pretty Tour 360. She put out her first single in 2005 and from then on country music was changed for good. That iconic voice has been classin’ up our stages, charts and televisions for a decade and a half. The Voice. The legs. The songs. The brand. The mom. The wife. The okie. The Jesus lover. The blonde bombshell that is Carrie. She blows me away every time I hear her sing. She never wavers in who she is or what she stands for. She has stayed true & pushed herself to be better. If you have never heard her sing “How Great Thou Art” do yourself a favor and listen. I have her back in this picture and I’ll always have her back. So for the sake of sequins, spanx and spray tans, take it home! You Carrie the torch! ????#Carrieon #EOTY
As many fans may remember, the women did a duet together titled “Somethin’ Bad,” where they played a pair of bad girls who stole money from their employer and took off on motorcycles — looking smoking hot the entire time.
The throwback picture not only showcased the pair’s professional relationship, but their friendship as well. Miranda gushed over Carrie in the caption of the photo, calling her inspiring, and claiming that she changed country music for the better when she burst on the scene back in 2005. Miranda even touched on Carrie’s famously toned legs in her love letter to the singer.
Miranda also went on to call out some of her favorite male artists such as the iconic Garth Brooks, Eric Church, Keith Urban, and Chris Stapleton, all of whom are in the running with Carrie to be crowned Entertainer Of The Year at the CMA Awards next month.
However, although Miranda has a soft spot for all of the singers up for the award, her long tribute, along with the amazing photos, could be an indicator of whom she would like to see take home the award in November.
Meanwhile, fans can see more of both Miranda and Carrie’s careers and personal lives by following the country music powerhouses on their social media accounts, which they keep updated on a regular basis.