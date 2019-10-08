‘Riverdale’ Star Madelaine Petsch Flaunts Long Legs In Smoking Hot Snap, Reminds Fans Of Season Premiere

The latest season of the popular series Riverdale debuts on October 9, and actress Madelaine Petsch was teasing the show’s return on her Instagram page. Madelaine treated her 16.7 million Instagram followers to a sizzling snap of herself in Cheryl’s signature shade.

In the shot, Madelaine perched on a red velvet couch with red pillows on either side of her svelte physique. She rocked a pair of red socks and black high-heeled Mary Jane shoes, as well as a red houndstooth jacket. Madelaine’s red locks flowed down her shoulder in gentle waves, looking silky and smooth, and she had on Cheryl’s signature bold red lip.

Even Madelaine’s nails were painted a bold cherry red, and she was totally channelling Cheryl in the picture. She grinned at the camera in the shot, and reminded her followers in the caption that the show was returning soon. Fans would get the opportunity to see Cheryl on screen yet again.

Madelaine’s followers absolutely loved the cheery Cheryl snap, and the post received over 1.9 million likes within just 16 hours. Many fans of the show, as well as several celebrities, took to the comments section of the post to share their excitement about the coming premiere — and their thoughts about Madelaine’s stunning look.

“Omg can’t wait,” one follower said.

“Most precious creature,” another fan commented.

“ARE YOU EVEN REAL?” a fan exclaimed in the comments section.

“I can’t stop looking at this picture,” one follower stated.

Loading...

“Can’t wait to see Cheryl back,” another fan said.

Though she shares plenty of snaps of herself looking absolutely gorgeous, Madelaine also isn’t afraid to share sillier shots on Instagram with her eager followers. Just last month, Madelaine shared a picture of herself in a glam black gown, spread out on a bed with crisp white sheets eating a plate of pasta in marinara sauce.

Fans who just can’t get enough of Madelaine should make sure that they’re following her on YouTube. The actress has a popular YouTube channel with over 4 million followers, and she offers fans a glimpse into various aspects of her life.

While she has typical videos like makeup tutorials, she also shares different adventures from her life. Just a few days ago, Madelaine posted a video of herself in a new series she entitled “I Try.” In the debut video of the series, she shared her experience in a cryogenic chamber. Fans can also get to know more about her morning routine, her schedule for days off, as well as more information in general in her Q & A videos.