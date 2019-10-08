Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Skin In A Tiny Black Bikini & White Shorts In Sizzling Photo

Alessandra flaunted her model body in a stunning new photo.

Alessandra Ambrosio is showing some skin in a black bikini top and white shorts in a sizzling new photo posted to the official Instagram account of her swimwear line this week. In a gorgeous new shot posted to the social media site by GAL Floripa, the former Victoria’s Secret Angel flashed her flat and toned middle in her dark string top as she posed for the camera.

The photo appeared to be a photo shoot outtake to promote the popular swimwear line that officially launched earlier this year. It showed the mom of two rocking the black bikini top with a scalloped edge as she flashed her flat tummy and tiny waist for the world to see.

Alessandra – who founded GAL Floripa with her sister, Aline Ambrosio, and their friend Gisele Coria – paired the balconette-style swimwear top with string ties across the shoulders with a pair of white shorts as she posed. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked off into the distance with a pair of small sunglasses on her eyes and an untied white linen shirt on her shoulders.

The star appeared to be taking part in a photo shoot at the beach as she flashed some skin for the camera while modeling one of the fun looks from her line.

Fans loved to see Alessandra showing off another bikini look from GAL Floripa, as many commented on how flawless the model was looking in the new upload.

One person told the model that they “love this so much.”

Another called the mom of two a “beautiful girl.”

The latest bikini snaps of the star came shortly after The Inquisitr reported that Alessandra was showing even more skin while pulling double duty as both model and designer for the line.

Last week, Alessandra floored fans once again as GAL Floripa posted a photo of the brunette beauty rocking a nude bikini during a sunny day at the beach.

Before that, The Daily Mail shared a shot of the gorgeous model looking seriously hot in a peach two-piece.

Alessandra officially hung up her Victoria’s Secret Angel wings back in 2017 after walking a very impressive 17 runway shows for the world-famous lingerie brand.

“Words cannot describe how grateful I am to have been working for this amazing brand that inspires me and women all over the world,” the star said at the time in an Instagram post, per People. “In my wildest dreams I would have never imagined doing 17 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Shows.”

“I could not have done this without all the love and support from my fans. It gives me great pride to be part the Victoria’s Secret movement!” Alessandra continued. “I will always be cheering for you! Love you forever.”