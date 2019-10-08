‘World’s Sexiest DJ’ Nata Lee Teases Bare Booty While Nearly Bursting Out Of Her Jeans

They call her the “world’s sexiest DJ,” and by the looks of things, blond bombshell Nata Lee was again living up to her moniker in a new photo that showed her coming close to spilling out of her jeans and offering a glimpse of her bare booty.

On Monday, Lee took to her Instagram to share an image of herself photographed from the side, wearing a white mesh bra and a seemingly unbuttoned pair of ripped blue jeans that rode very low against her hip, revealing that she may not have been wearing anything underneath them. This allowed the Russian DJ and model’s 1.7 million followers to get a good look at her partly exposed rear-end as she struck a wistful pose for the camera. Per usual, the snap was taken by Lee’s boyfriend, photographer Alexander Mavrin, whom she credited in the caption.

As further stated in her caption, Lee quipped that she sees herself as the ideal model for any jeans commercial, regardless of the brand. Based on the nearly 140,000 likes and most of the 1,280-plus comments that have been registered in the 17 hours since the photo was posted, it looks like the blond stunner’s fans are largely in agreement.

“Thats just…perfection in every way!!!!!!!!” said one user, following up with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Omggg body goals,” remarked a second admirer, preceding their comment with five fire emoji.

One Instagram user combined the two aforementioned emoji in their comment, which agreed with Lee’s self-assessment and offered a helpful suggestion for the type of attire she should be promoting in commercials.

“Phew! I second that! And lingerie!!”

Loading...

If the above photo looks familiar, that’s because Lee was rocking the exact same outfit in an even racier Instagram snap shared last week. As documented by The Inquisitr, the blond bombshell was facing the camera in this older update, flaunting her breasts as seen through her mesh bra, but keeping her pants up this time around as she leaned against a wall and struck a rather serious, yet alluring pose.

In addition to the new booty-teasing photo, Lee also shared another Instagram post earlier on Monday where she flaunted her bare cleavage in a white blazer. With a similarly pensive look on her face, Lee posed in front of a staircase, encouraging her followers through the caption and telling them not to “let [her] down.” This snap also proved to be a hit, garnering over 103,000 likes from the time it was posted.