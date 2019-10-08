Rita Ora Shares Black-And-White Photos Of Her Smoking In Back Of Car

Rita Ora is known for her eye-catching posts on Instagram. Her recent post uploaded in black-and-white see the star smoking a cigarette.

The “I Will Never Let You Down” hitmaker appears to be sat in the back of a black car with a lit-up cigarette in her hand. The window has been wound down so Ora can be photographed in the back seat. She is staring directing into the camera lens with a fairly blank expression. Rita has on a lot of eye makeup which makes her face pop. The blond beauty is sporting her locks down and slightly wavy and has accessorized herself with numerous bracelets.

For her caption, she attached the no-smoking sign emoji, implying that she shouldn’t be smoking in the car.

In the space of 19 hours, her post racked up more than 145,000 likes, proving to be a hit with her fans.

“Omg you’re so beautiful,” one user wrote adding an eye-heart face emoji.

“So proud to be a Ritabot,” another shared.

“Holy smokes! (see what I did there???)” a third mentioned.

“I love the makeup!!!” a fourth fan remarked.

“You are seriously unreal!!” a fifth follower commented.

Rita recently attended Miuccia Prada’s fashion show and stunned in a low-cut short dress with black latex gloves, per The Inquisitr.

Ora has had a busy 2019 and seems to enjoy jetting around the world. The “Only Want You” songstress embarked on a world tour earlier this year to promote her second studio album, Phoenix, and wore a number of eye-catching garments, which The Inquisitr noted.

Rita’s tour kickstarted in Australia and went on to visit Asia and Europe.

According to The Official Charts, she has released two studio albums — Ora and Phoenix. In the U.K., her debut album topped the charts, while her latest released peaked at No. 11.

On the singles chart, Ora has had a lot of success. Since 2012, she has achieved four No. 1 singles — “Hot Right Now” with DJ Fresh, “R.I.P.” featuring Tinie Tempah, “How We Do (Party),” and “I Will Never Let You Down” — and has racked up a total of 13 top 10 hits, making her the only British female solo artist to have so many entries in the top 10.

Ora has ventured into the world of fashion and currently has her own line with German brand Escada. She is also seen modeling the garments.

Earlier this year, she starred in Pokémon Detective Pikachu as Dr. Ann Laurent.

To stay up to date with Rita Ora, you can follow her Instagram account, which has more than 15.4 million followers.