Candice Swanepoel Stuns In A Tiny Bikini Top & Short Shorts On Safari

Candice is leaving little to the imagination in a stunning new photo.

Candice Swanepoel is heading on safari in her bikini. The gorgeous model – who’s perhaps most famous for her work as a longtime Victoria’s Secret Angel – had fans stunned with a new snap shared to Instagram this week by her own swimwear line, Tropic of C, as the brand shared a shot from a new African safari-inspired photo shoot.

The sizzling photo uploaded to Tropic of C’s official Instagram account on October 7 showed 30-year-old Candice rocking the tiniest nude triangle bikini top with a white linen jacket over her shoulders as she held on tight to roof the off-road vehicle.

Swanepoel paired the seriously skimpy bikini top with a pair of skimpy metallic shorts that equally left very little to the imagination by tying up at her hips to show off even more of her seriously long and lean legs.

The blonde beauty had her long hair flowing down as she looked off into the distance while modeling the bikini and short shorts look for the camera. She also rocked a safari-inspired hat on her head for the professional photo shoot.

In the caption of the new upload, Candice revealed that the photo was actually to promote the new collection from her swimwear line, which was inspired by her African heritage and is “coming soon.” The stunning model was born in Mooi River, South Africa.

Unsurprisingly, many fans flocked to the comments to heap praise on the gorgeous model as she put her body on full display in the swimwear look.

“Beautiful,” one fan said of Candice’s latest photo shoot shot, while a second person added, “just wow.”

Others left heart emoji in the comments section of the post while another person simply commented “wow” with a face emoji with hearts for eyes.

A third person told the supermodel in relation to her caption about her home, “Africa is proud of you.”

The new bikini snap came as Swanepoel wowed fans on her own Instagram account with a sizzling bikini photo to promote the new line from the range.

In that stunning photo, the mom of two sat in a tree in another skimpy bikini as it appeared to be an outtake from the shoot to promote the new African inspired line.

Before that, as The Inquisitr reported, Swanepoel wowed once again as she posted a throwback shot of herself in a see-through top during a sexy past photo shoot for her more than 13 million followers.

As for what inspired her to look to her home country for inspiration for her latest Tropic of C collection, the star recently told Forbes that she puts a big emphasis on sustainability when it comes to her bikinis and swimsuits because of how she grew up.

“Sustainability is a key part of my lifestyle. I think coming from Africa and growing up with such a strong level of nature, it’s where I get inspiration,” Candice said, calling the line her “third baby.”