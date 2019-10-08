Nick Jonas Joins ‘The Voice’ & Tells Blake Shelton He Will ‘Kick His A**’

The Jonas Brothers singer will be replacing Gwen Stefani on the coaching panel.

Nick Jonas announced during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show that he will be joining NBC’s The Voice for Season 18 in the role of a coach and he already has some plans for how he will win the season, telling veteran coach Blake Shelton he will “kick his a**.”

This means that Gwen Stefani, Blake’s fellow coach, and girlfriend, will not be returning to the show next season.

Nick will be joining Blake, Kelly Clarkson, and John Legend to guide the singing hopefuls as they move forward in the competition, he announced to Ellen. He will begin his new gig in the coming months and his season is set to air in Spring 2020, shortly after The Jonas Brothers wrap their ongoing tour in February of the same year.

Nick, alongside his brothers Joe and Kevin Jonas, appeared on The Ellen Show for a long overdue visit with their friend, talking about their Happiness Begins Tour and their plans for their future. Ellen reportedly gave Nick a chance to revealed his surprise news on his own, but when he wouldn’t budge, she revealed a clip that spilled the beans for him.

Ellen gathered together Nick’s new work pals and had them comment on his joining the series. Shelton, who seemed happy to have Nick join the show, welcomed him warmly but reminded him this was “my show” and wondered if the singer was “old enough” to be a coach. Shelton then reminded Nick that he was going to “get his butt kicked.”

Both Kelly and John also welcomed the “Cool” singer to their television family with one goal in mind, to beat Blake at all costs and form an alliance to make sure that happens.

People Magazine reported that Nick seemed thrilled to share the news with Ellen and the viewers of her daily talk and entertainment series.

“I am so excited about this,” said Nick. “You’re basically the first people I’ve told, so thank you for being a part of this special moment for me. Just to be clear, Blake, I’m going to kick your a**. I think Kelly’s point about forming an alliance might make sense, and John, I love you, but we need a side conversation to figure some things out.”

Nick has appeared on The Voice prior to being hired on the series. The Jonas Brothers performed on the show’s Season 16 finale. He then worked alongside his brothers on the series Songland, where they helped aspiring songwriters find their voices and create a hit tune. The Voice star John Legend also appeared in the series as well and the show was executive produced by former The Voice coach Adam Levine.

A statement made by the President of NBC Entertainment’s Alternative and Reality Group, Meredith Ahr in a press release issued by the network, revealed NBC was thrilled to have Nick on board for the series’ upcoming season.

“We were so impressed by Nick;’s innate musicality, technical aptitude, and passion that he brought to Songland earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on The Voice. We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability, and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

The Inquisitr previously reported that Nick’s wife, former Quantico actress Priyanka Chopra, took to Instagram to share her congratulations to sister-in-law Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas’ wife, on the awards Game of Thrones won at the Emmy Awards. Turner played Sansa Stark on the widely acclaimed HBO series.

The Voice airs Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. EST on NBC.