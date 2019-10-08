‘The Conners’ Spoilers: Katey Sagal’s Louise Gets Flirty With Dan As She Tells Him To Be Her ‘Boyfriend’

A new sneak peek shows the barmmaid's pursuit of the Conner patriarch is not slowing down.

Katey Sagal is back in action on The Conners. When the Sons of Anarchy star makes her return to the ABC sitcom this week, her character, Louise, will waste no time in trying to pursue widower Dan Conner (John Goodman). In fact, the flirting will pick up right where it left off in the first season of the Roseanne spinoff.

TV Line posted a sneak peek clip from the upcoming Conners episode, “The Preemie Monologues,” in which an inebriated patron obnoxiously hits on Sagal’s Louise at the Casa Bonita bar where she is now a manager. As a way to send the obnoxious boozehound running, the Conner dad pretends he just got rid of the STD Louise gave him. Sagal’s character later suggests Dan could have used another method to get rid of the jerky drunkard.

“You could’ve pretended that you were my boyfriend, and not that I have some sort of infestation,” she says in the clip. “Maybe next time you’ll try the boyfriend thing.”

“You get a clean bill of health and we’ll talk about it,” the Conner dad says.

In another part of the scene, Dan appeals to Louise’s sensitive side as he tells her he will be spending the night in the hospital NICU to watch over his newborn granddaughter, baby Bev. Louise commiserates with him as he tells her a “free beer” would help make him feel better. Luckily for Dan, Louise has declared it “Preemie Grandpa’s Night” at Casa Bonita. Are these two adorable or what?

Check out The Conners clip below.

Katey Sagal has already been confirmed for at least 10 of the upcoming 19 episodes of The Conners second season. But Sagal cautions those who think Louise could ever replace Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) in Dan’s heart.

“I don’t think you can replace Roseanne,” Sagal told TVLine. “[But] widowers continuing on with their lives — romantically or [otherwise] — is a real thing.”

It has already been teased that the Louise character, a former high school classmate of Dan and Roseanne, will be relentless in pursuing the Conner patriarch even though he already friend-zoned her last season when she returned to town and made a play for him.

Sagal told CinemaBlend she has never played a character who has pursued a widower before.

“I think the storyline I’m involved in, there’s a lot of commonality in that story. There are widowers and there is life after that. So, I think that’s something that they’re going to be exploring,” the 65-year-old actress said.

Louise’s pursuit of Dan will also affect Dan’s daughter Becky (Lecy Goranson) who works for her at Casa Bonita.

The Conners airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on ABC.