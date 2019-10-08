Victoria’s Secret’s Georgia Fowler Wows In A Tiny Black Bikini

The model's leaving little to the imagination with a hot new bikini photo.

Victoria’s Secret model Georgia Fowler is leaving little to the imagination in her latest seriously skimpy bikini look. The gorgeous 27-year-old showed off a whole lot of skin in a new photo posted to her Instagram account on October 7 as she laid on her back in a plunging black two-piece that perfectly showcased her fit and toned model body.

The stunning model – who walked in the annual Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show in 2016, 2017 and 2018 – treated her almost 1 million Instagram followers to the seriously sultry snap, which had her flashing all her hard work in the gym in her dark swimwear.

The star rocked a seriously plunging triangular halter neck bikini top with a pair of matching high-waisted black bottoms that perfectly showcased her flat tummy as she laid back with her arms above her head on a deck.

Georgia appeared to be wearing only minimal makeup, if any at all, for the jaw dropping bikini photo she shared with fans this week while she admitted in the caption that she was feeling a little “snoozy” in her two-piece.

Fans clearly took notice of Fowler’s fit and toned physique, as the comments section of the new swimwear snap was flooded with praise for the model.

While many left fire emoji in the comments section, one fan wrote, “Beautiful” with a face emoji with hearts for eyes.

“Gorgeous,” another Instagram user commented with two heart emoji as another told her she had the “best body” with a stunned face emoji.

“Looking hot” a fourth person wrote as another said, “WAAAAAWWW.”

Fowler’s no stranger to flashing her bikini body for the whole world to see, though.

As well as stripping down to her lingerie for Victoria’s Secret, it was just last month that the star showed some serious skin and her impressive body confidence in a green bikini as she said bye bye to summer.

As for how Georgia – who served as the presenter of season 1 of Project Runway New Zealand last year – gets the fit body she’s so proudly revealing on social media, she previously opened up about her health and fitness routine to InStyle Australia.

Prior to walking in the 2018 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, she revealed that she “set [herself] a running goal” to get prepared for the big lingerie show.

“I’m not a runner, so that was different for me. I love strength training, I work out with my trainers (Joe Holder and Kirsty Godso) a lot,” Georgia added.

“I just want to be my absolute best, I want to show that I deserve to be up there and ultimately, it’s me being a perfectionist and wanting to do my best,” Fowler then said of what keeps her motivated to workout.