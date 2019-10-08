WWE News: Legend Suggests Bill Goldberg Shouldn’t Be In Hall Of Fame Because He ‘Hurt’ Many Wrestlers

Nearly two decades ago, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart’s pro wrestling career ended just three weeks after Bill Goldberg dropped him with a stiff kick to the head, causing the Canadian legend to suffer a severe concussion. Since then, “The Hitman” has often been very critical of wrestlers whom he feels are reckless in the ring. Based on his recent comments, it appears he still has some ill feelings toward Goldberg — himself a WWE Hall of Famer — for concussing him during their time in World Championship Wrestling (WCW) and allegedly injuring a number of other wrestlers in the past.

As quoted by Fightful on Monday, Hart recently appeared on former WWE announcer Sean Mooney’s podcast, where he blamed Goldberg for prematurely ending his career and suggested that the NFL-player-turned-wrestler doesn’t deserve to be in the Hall of Fame because of his perceived reputation as an unsafe worker.

“I wish that Bill Goldberg had never kicked me in the head as hard as he could. I don’t know how you give a guy a Hall of Fame thing for hurting as many wrestlers as Bill Goldberg hurt, and without consequence – he usually got a pat on the back and told how good of [a] job he did out there when you’re scraping the wrestler that worked with him off the mat.”

Hart then discussed the injury he suffered after Goldberg kicked him in the head, telling Mooney that he “lost about $16 million in like one second” because of how he had to retire just weeks after being concussed. The 62-year-old Calgary native explained that at the time of his injury, he had just signed a contract extension with WCW for $3 million annually for three years. This, he noted, was on top of the two years he had remaining on his original deal with the now-defunct promotion.

“[The concussion] was bad timing and unfortunate,” Hart said.

In addition, Hart told Mooney that WWE Hall of Fame inductees shouldn’t just thank company owner Vince McMahon and his family, but should also give credit to the wrestlers that “made” them top-caliber talents and worked with them during their rise to the top of the business. He claimed that based on his observations, most honorees “had no recollection” of anyone in specific helping them learn the ropes when they made their customary Hall of Fame induction speeches.

Prior to Hart’s appearance on Mooney’s podcast, “The Hitman” had called out several WWE wrestlers — including some currently active superstars — for supposedly being dangerous to work with.

In 2016, the two-time WWE Hall of Famer took particular issue with Seth Rollins shortly after he injured his opponent at that year’s SummerSlam, Finn Balor, and forced him to drop the Universal Championship after just one night as the inaugural titleholder. As quoted, Hart warned that Rollins should “improve his technique” and “stop hurting the talent before someone gets killed.”