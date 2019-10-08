Leah Remini Turns ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Into A Comedy Show, Fans React To Her Wild Night As Guest Judge

The actress caused a ruckus as she went head-to-head with the experienced judges on the ABC celebrity dancing show.

Leah Remini made a return to the Dancing With the Stars ballroom as part of the ABC’s “Cast from the Past” week. Six years after she was a contestant on the celebrity ballroom competition, Remini returned as a guest judge on the show, but her appearance received mixed scores from viewers.

Remini served as a cheerleader of all of the celebrities competing this season, much to the annoyance of experienced judges, Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba, and Bruno Tonioli.

An animated Remini was full of colorful commentary and at one point stood up and put Goodman and Tonioli on blast for the low scores they gave Lamar Odom.

In another exchange, Remini got in Inaba’s face after she called out Karamo Brown for a lift. As the two women playfully bickered, Goodman looked beyond annoyed. Remini also nearly got into a fight with Goodman as he picked apart Brown’s tango technique, and she slammed the “unbelievable” score of 5 the head judge gave the Queer Eye star.

Brown later told Entertainment Tonight he was thankful for Remini’s support and thinks she should be a permanent judge on Dancing With the Stars.

“Literally, we were so obsessed and happy when we heard that Leah was going to be on the panel. And she did not disappoint. I want her to be a regular judge, is all I’m saying.”

On Instagram, fans reacted to Remini’s first-ever foray at the Dancing With the Stars judges table in the comments section to a photo of the three main judges and host Tom Bergeron.

“There was no point in a guest judge,” one viewer wrote. “[Leah] didn’t add any value to the judging. It was just stupid comments and getting mad at Len.”

“NEVER invite Leah Remini again. She was obnoxious,” added another.

But other fans praised Remini for her honest commentary and supportive scores.

“WE LOVE [Leah Remini] AND HER HONESTY,” wrote a viewer.

“Yeah Leah for putting those judges in their place. Invite her anytime,” added another.

Twitter users also had definite opinions on Remini’s Dancing With the Stars return. While many thought she was a hilarious and entertaining addition to the show, others felt she was a distraction as the experienced judges attempted to deliver their critiques.

You can see some of the viewer reaction to Leah Remini as a DWTS guest judge below.

leah remini needs an Emmy for tonight I could not stop laughing???????? #DWTS — Jack Tobin (@tobestheturtle) October 8, 2019

Leah Remini losing her mind over the 4s for Lamar was probably the most real thing I've seen all season. #DWTS — Lindsey Christine (@PinzLindz) October 8, 2019

Leah Remini is sooo annoying. Poor Len Goodman can’t even get through his critique #DWTS — Cynthia Carmenatty (@Cynthinator) October 8, 2019

Leah Remini is so unqualified to judge. It’s painful to watch her hog all the airtime and whine when the legitimate judges do their job accurately. Why is she even there? #dwts — Ryan Moyer (@RyanMoyer10) October 8, 2019

Leah Remini was partnered with pro dancer Tony Dovolani on Dancing With the Stars in 2013 when they finished in fifth place. The former King of Queens star has also filled in for Erin Andrews as a guest co-host on the show.

Dancing With the Stars airs Mondays at 8 p.m. on ABC