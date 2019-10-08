Jessica Killings Flaunts Cleavage On Instagram In See-Through Blue Lingerie

Jessica Killings took to Instagram on Monday to start the week off right for her 1.9 million followers, as the model left little to the imagination in her latest upload to the social media platform.

In her latest snap, Jessica was photographed wearing a navy-blue lingerie set that offered her fans a good look at her ample cleavage, its see-through design further ramping up the sexiness. Based on the tags she used, it appears that she was outfitted by the lingerie brand Adore Me, with her caption fully detailing the company’s latest contest. The model’s washboard abs were also on display in the photo, as Jessica gazed at the camera with a sultry stare, her lips slightly parted to give the image a truly sensual feel.

Meanwhile, Jessica noted in the caption that Adore Me is kicking off fall with an “epic” giveaway. Aside from explaining that the lucky winner will get two plane tickets to New York City as well as a cash prize of $1,000, the model listed the steps her fans need to follow in order to join the contest, adding the necessary disclaimers for such promotions.

In the 10 hours since Jessica’s post went live, it has garnered close to 25,000 likes, with close to 200 people taking to the comments section to inquire about the Adore Me promo or praise the social media sensation for delivering the goods with her latest update. As it seems, however, most of the commenters thus far appear to be in the latter camp, as many fans didn’t hold back in showing love for Jessica, may it be in the form of words, emoji, or both.

“Yo you killing It picture wise. Long time no see.hope all is well,” one follower quipped while making a pun out of Jessica’s surname.

“Okay wow! You’re perfect,” another fan remarked, trailing their comment with a heart-eyes emoji.

“Wonderful face eyes lips hair great and lovely sexy body looking phenomenal thanks,” said a third admirer, eschewing the punctuations but framing their words with a plethora of heart-eyes, kiss, rose, and wine glass emoji.

This isn’t the first time that Jessica dazzled her followers by posing in a see-through blue outfit this month. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, the model wore nothing but a blue lace bodysuit with a deep plunging neckline that extended past her belly button, showing a lot of skin as she promoted yet another revealing outfit from Adore Me. In four days, this post has gotten a shade over 25,000 likes and slightly more than 300 comments, allowing Jessica to once again live up to her surname by “killing” it with the engagement.