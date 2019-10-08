WWE Rumors: Reason For Bray Wyatt’s Absence On ‘Monday Night Raw’ Revealed By ‘Post Wrestling’

Despite the controversial, massively unpopular finish to Sunday’s Hell in a Cell pay-per-view, which saw Seth Rollins and “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt’s main-event match for the Universal Championship end due to referee stoppage, Wyatt was conspicuously absent the night after on Monday Night Raw. As noted by Cageside Seats, WWE ran a video recap of the brutal match, but neither participant appeared on air to cut a promo or do anything else to keep the rivalry going.

In a report published on Monday, Post Wrestling‘s John Pollock cited unnamed sources as he wrote that Wyatt was not medically cleared to appear on that night’s episode of Raw. Likewise, Sasha Banks — who lost to defending champion Becky Lynch in the Raw Women’s Championship match at Hell in a Cell — was also mentioned as being unavailable for the same reason. In both cases, Pollock speculated that the injuries might not be serious, as his sources did not provide any specific timeline for their recovery. No details were mentioned either on the nature of the injuries supposedly suffered by the two Monday Night Raw superstars.

The report on Wyatt’s apparent injury came shortly after a social media post seemed to suggest that he would get his rematch against Rollins for the Universal Championship at next month’s Survivor Series pay-per-view. As separately reported by WrestlingNews.co, WWE posted a tweet promoting the match, only for the company to quickly delete the post.

At the time, it was speculated that WWE might have wanted to save the announcement for this week’s episode of Raw, or possibly wait until the upcoming Crown Jewel pay-per-view on October 31. But with the latest update in mind, it’s now possible that WWE chose to delete the aforementioned Twitter post because Wyatt got hurt at Hell in a Cell and may need to take some time off.

Regardless of when Rollins and Wyatt face off for a second time with the red brand’s top title on the line, it appears that WWE is under a lot of pressure to deliver a “satisfying” and conclusive ending to both men’s feud, WrestlingNews.co explained.

As Wyatt and Rollins’ match at Hell in a Cell ended with neither man officially declared the winner, several fans at the Golden1 Center in Sacramento, California, reacted by chanting for refunds or by shouting “AEW!” in reference to the recently launched All Elite Wrestling. As noted by Forbes, AEW easily defeated WWE’s NXT brand in their head-to-head ratings battle, allowing the newer company to take the first week of the so-called “Wednesday Night Wars.”