Monday’s ‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Phyllis Gets A Win

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Tuesday, October 8, bring some big wins for Phyllis while Amanda faces a critic who is not Phyllis. Plus, Kyle and Billy clash at Jabot.

Phyllis (Michelle Stafford) triumphs in multiple things, SheKnows Soaps reported. She convinces Abby (Melissa Ordway) to let her upgrade security for The Grand Phoenix Hotel’s computers. Sure, there is plenty of snarking between the two, but it’s a brave new world, and these two most co-exist in it for the sake of their joint venture. Abby can only hope that Phyllis is not doing something treacherous behind her back.

Phyllis also wins again when she shows up in Las Vegas and sits right down at Adam’s (Mark Grossman) poker table and asks to be dealt in. It looks like Adam didn’t find too great a hiding place after all. If Phyllis found Adam, it’s just a matter of time before others figure out where he is as well.

Elsewhere, Kyle (Michael Mealor) and Billy (Jason Thompson) vie for the office at Jabot. They’ve never been the best of friends, but the nephew and uncle duo flat out show some animosity towards each other when Billy tries to downplay Kyle’s experience. In fact, Billy throws insults by calling Kyle a kid and acting like he needs to prove himself even though Kyle recently ran Jabot during Jack (Peter Bergman) and Billy’s absence.

Kyle is not thrilled by Billy’s desire to have Victoria (Amelia Heinle) step in at Jabot, either. The Inquisitr previously reported that Victor (Eric Braeden) stepped back into his role as CEO at Newman Enterprises and demoted Victoria to COO. She’s not inclined to allow her father to use her and toss her away again, so Victoria is looking to make a change, but it might not be the change Billy hopes to see.

Loading...

Finally, Amanda (Mishael Morgan) faces a critic. Interestingly, she and Phyllis talk and Phyllis doesn’t even mention the lawyer’s resemblance to her dear friend Hilary. That’s Phyllis, though — always doing the unexpected. However, plenty of others in Genoa City aren’t too thrilled about Amanda, her looking like Hilary, her “new” will from Katherine Chancellor, and her inability to produce her supposed client, Chance Chancellor. Chief among her detractors are Devon (Bryton James), Elena (Brytni Sarpy), and Nate (Sean Dominic). One, or all of them, decide to give Amanda a hard time, but it does not look like the lawyer lets their poor behavior ruffle her in any way.