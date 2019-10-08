‘The Walking Dead’ Season 10: Paola Lazaro Joins Cast As A Character Called Princess

Also known as the 'Princess of Pittsburgh' in the 'Walking Dead' comics, this character's real name is Juanita Sanchez.

According to Digital Spy, a new casting announcement has been made for Season 10 of AMC’s The Walking Dead. Announced at New York Comic-Con over the weekend, Puerto Rican actress Paola Lazaro is joining the cast line up as Juanita Sanchez, also known as “Princess” or the “Princess of Pittsburgh.”

AMC has not released further details of the arrival of Princess in the TV series. However, for those Walking Dead fans who read the comic books on which the TV series is based, it is a telling announcement. In the comics, Princess is a lone survivor that accompanies the main group as they travel to the Commonwealth.

As yet, the TV adaptation of The Walking Dead has not explicitly included the Commonwealth storyline. However, it is likely that Georgie’s (Jayne Atkinson) group is a part of this group. The discovery of the Commonwealth in the comic book series is made via radio transmissions that Eugene Porter (Josh McDermitt) intercepts.

So far, in the TV series, while Eugene has had involvement with the radio service set up between the communities, there has been no contact yet with others except for a missed transmission that occurred at the conclusion of the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead.

Gene Page / AMC

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, viewers have been eager to learn of the voice heard on the radio in the Season 9 finale of The Walking Dead. While the comic books see this person belonging to a member of the Commonwealth, the possibility must also be considered that fans heard the voice of Princess on the radio. Of course, viewers will just have to tune in to upcoming episodes of The Walking Dead in order to find out more.

As Digital Spy points out, the introduction of the Commonwealth storyline in AMC’s The Walking Dead could mean the begging of the end for the TV series as this storyline is one of the concluding ones in the comics. However, as The Walking Dead‘s showrunner, Angela Kang, told IGN, there is still a lot of stories left to tell within the Walking Dead universe. The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, also said that he would like for the TV series to “never end.”

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 13 with Episode 2, titled “We Are the End of the World.”