Christina Aguilera Is Bangin’ In Rare Pic With Both Her Kids At ‘Addams Family’ Premiere

Singer and actress Christina Aguilera treated her fans and the world to a rare picture of herself with both her children earlier today. The group appeared together at the premiere of MGM’s The Addams Family.

In the series of two images and a video, Aguilera, her boyfriend Matthew Rutler, and her two children, Max and Summer Rain, channeled the film’s character as they walked the purple carpet over the weekend. Aguilera looked like a blonde Morticia Addams in the photos. Her hair featured new, incredibly short banks, and it fell straight down her back and over her shoulder. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer wore a tight black dress with a deep v-neck that featured black laces holding it together. She rocked dark eyeshadow, black nail polish, and peach lips to complete the look. She accessorized with snake rings. The short bangs highlighted the 38-year-old’s fuller looking face.

Summer Rain, 5, dressed up as Wednesday Addams while Max, 11, came as Pugsley Addams. Rutler, of course, took on the part of Gomez Addams for the evening as the family of four enjoyed their night at the Westfield Century City AMC in Los Angeles, according to a report from Radar Online. Aguilera and Rutler share Summer while Max is the singer’s son with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman. Rutler and the singer have been dating since 2010.

In the new version of The Addams Family, Aguilera sings the song “Haunted Heart,” and it looks like her children are excited about their mother’s role in the movie. The new version of the story hits theaters on Friday, October 11, just in time for families to enjoy it during the Halloween season.

In the caption, Xtina called their group the “Aguil-Addams family,” and fans appreciated her fun play on words to go along with the costumes.

“I love it!!!!!!!!!!!” gushed a fan.

“Perfect,” another declared.

“Actually iconic,” wrote a third.

Nearly 80,000 of Aguilera’s 6.3 million followers on Instagram hit the “like” button on her photos of the family night out, and hundreds left comments about the fun coordinated costume.

“You look amazing, Queen!!! The real Addam’s Family,” replied one follower.

“WHAT A BEAUTIFUL FAMILY,” exclaimed another.

The singer also shared an adorable black and white gif of her family snapping to the iconic music from The Addam’s Family theme song. Her followers also graced that share with nearly 127,000 “likes” and almost 1,000 comments.

She also shared plenty of clips from the film’s fun-filled premiere on her Instagram story. The Inquisitr previously reported that the singer recently suffered a wardrobe malfunction at a performance during her Las Vegas residency.

In the movie, Charlize Theron portrays Morticia, Oscar Isaac is Gomez, Chloë Grace Moretz stars as Wednesday, and Finn Wolfhard is Pugsley. Notably, Snoop Dogg portrays Cousin Itt in the upcoming film.