‘The Walking Dead’: The Helicopter Group Is A Part Of Three Bigger Communities

Known as the CRM organization, this group will feature in the upcoming spinoff series set in the 'Walking Dead' universe.

Ever since Jadis/Anne (Pollyanna McIntosh) teased viewers with her radio contact with another group in AMC’s The Walking Dead, fans have been desperate to find out more. Then, when Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) was rescued by the group and flown to safety via a helicopter that bore a logo of three interconnected circles, it was revealed by AMC that details of this group would be explored in a trio of movies. More recently, in the companion series Fear the Walking Dead, this group was sighted once more, as it became apparent that the organization was much bigger than previously expected.

Now, new details have emerged regarding this helicopter group, according to the TV Guide.

At the recent New York Comic-Con, AMC had a panel for their upcoming third series set within the Walking Dead universe. The Walking Dead‘s chief content officer, Scott Gimple, spoke out about the group also called the CRM organization.

“We’ve seen that three-circle symbol… those three circles, and I’m saying it here, represent three different civilizations that are bound and entwined in some ways and in some ways very, very different,” Gimple said, according to Comic Book.

As yet, it is unclear what CRM stands for. However, TV Guide suspects it has something to do with the names of the three communities involved.

It has also been revealed that one of the locations is in Nebraska, which is also the location for the third Walking Dead series which is set to premiere on AMC in 2020. This means that the locations of the other two arms of the organization could be located close to the locations of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead.

In addition, it is still currently unclear regarding the true motive of the CRM organization. Previously, in Fear the Walking Dead, Isabelle (Sydney Lemmon) spoke of how her group was looking at the larger picture and how they were planning for the future. However, some of Isabelle’s group’s actions could be considered morally questionable.

Of course, viewers will likely have to tune into future episodes of the three series set within the Walking Dead universe in order to find out more.

Season 10 of The Walking Dead returns to AMC on Sunday, October 13, with Episode 2, titled “We Are the End of the World.”