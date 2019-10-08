Britney Spears Sits In A Straddle In Black Panties & Thigh-High Socks

Singer Britney Spears is realigning herself, and her Instagram followers approve in a big way. Earlier this evening, the “Oops!… I Did It Again” singer thrilled her followers with some new details on her fitness routine, and it looks like she’s getting back to her roots with dance.

In the stunning image, Spears wore black panties, a white ruffled bra, and matching white thigh-highs. The singer sat straddled on a wooden floor in a dance studio with her toes pointed as she took an old-school style selfie in a mirror. Her brown highlighted hair fell in waves over one shoulder, and she accessorized her look with a necklace.

In the caption, Spears revealed that while she was in Maui, she planned to do yoga but the groove was in her heart, so she started with 20 minutes of dancing followed by stretching, splits, and some yoga. It seems the entertainer overdid it with hot yoga for a lot of this year, and now she leans more towards dancing and cardio to keep herself in top shape. Unfortunately for Spears and her fans, the artist ended up losing seven hours of footage and several pictures of her amazing time in Hawaii. Those moments that she captured are lost forever now, but the “Till The World Ends” songstress moved forward despite her intense disappointment. One of the things she enjoyed during the vacation is the simple yoga studio’s twinkle lights, which made nighttime workouts feel magical.

Fans absolutely loved the new photograph from Spears, who hadn’t shared anything to her Instagram account since September 28 when she featured a beautiful cup of tea.

Before that, The Inquisitr reported that the “Toxic” singer wowed her fans with a series of pictures of her performances. Within minutes, nearly 200,000 of her 22.8 million followers on the popular social media platform hit the “like” button in support of the entertainer. Thousands also left the star positive replies, and many of them admitted they missed Spears while she was away.

“She’s back,” rejoiced one follower.

“Oh, how I’ve missed you so much!!! I hope you’re doing great and enjoying yourself. I love you so so much,” another declared.

Several people mentioned that they hoped the singer would release some new music sometime soon. Her last album, Glory, dropped in 2016, and Britney fans are anxious for more new music.

“Split your way into a new album,” a fan begged.

“I need new music now,” replied another.

A few also provided Spears some advice to avoid losing her precious content ever again.

“You’ve gotta do iCloud Britney! Everyone’s doing it, just like emails,” a fan replied.

Others even offered to add the singer to their own family plans on iCloud. For the most part, fans appreciated that Spears finally returned to Instagram after her more than week-long hiatus, but many felt devastated that she lost so much quality material that she could have shared.