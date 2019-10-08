Angela Simmons Stuns In String Bikini With A Twist In Revealing Instagram Snaps

Angela Simmons also showed off a new hairstyle in her latest swimsuit photos.

Angela Simmons kept bikini season going just a little bit longer with her latest Instagram snapshots. The Growing Up Hip Hop star often shares swimsuit photos with her 6.1 million followers, and she didn’t let the cooler fall weather stop her from posting two pictures that left her fans feeling a little hot under the collar.

On Monday, the 32-year-old actress and entrepreneur took to Instagram to show off what may be the wildest string bikini she’s worn yet. She previously had her fans in a frenzy over a bright orange two-piece that perfectly displayed her natural curves, but the white bathing suit that she’s wearing in two of her more recent photos has a little something extra.

The pearl velour bikini has a slight sheen to it, and its top is barely containing her ample bust. Each cup is adorned with long cascading fringe pieces that cover up the sides of Simmons’ stomach. The bottoms of bathing suit are also embellished with a liberal amount of the showy trim.

In the first photo of her two-image slideshow, Angela Simmons is giving the camera a seductive look, and she’s striking a provocative pose. One arm is positioned behind her head, and the opposite hand is draped over a chair. She also has one leg slightly placed forward. In the second photo, which was taken from farther away, she has her arms down by her sides and is standing on her tiptoes to elongate her legs.

While all her followers’ eyes were undoubtedly on her string bikini, Angela didn’t mention her outfit in the caption of her post. Instead, she tried to draw attention to her cornrows and her fresh face. She appears to be wearing minimal makeup in the snapshot.

The former Run’s House star didn’t reveal the location of her evening photoshoot, but she did let her followers know that she enjoys “trips to wherever.” In response to the post, her admirers let her know that they enjoy it when she shares bikini photos from these trips. So far, her two latest snaps have been liked over 8,700 times.

“Body looks good!!!” remarked one of her followers.

“I’m running out of ways to describe how beautiful you are,” another commented.

A few fans also joked about the possibility that her father, Joseph Simmons, a.k.a. rapper-turned-preacher Rev Run, might see her sexy snapshots.

“Damn I hope Rev Run don’t follow you,” read one response to her post.

While Rev Run might not care to see his daughter’s bikini photos, those who want to check out Angela Simmons’ latest looks should be sure to periodically check out her Instagram page.