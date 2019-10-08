‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2019 Results: Who Was Eliminated On ‘DWTS’ During Week 4?

Dancing with the Stars Season 28 has been slow to become very competitive since only one elimination happened before the fourth week arrived on the floorboards on October 7. The first week of the dancing show had been planned so that the need for elimination was, well, eliminated, while at the end of Week 2, Mary Wilson was sent home.

Then, last week, nobody was voted off of DWTS because Ray Lewis — who had been suffering a torn tendon injury — took himself out of the competition during “Movie Week.”

This Monday’s theme was called ‘The Cast From The Past Week,” with 10 couples on hand show their stuff on the ABC show. Meanwhile, for one night only, Leah Remini returned to DWTS to act as guest judge. The popular sitcom actress had competed for the Mirrorball Trophy six years ago in 2017 when she came in fifth, and now she was on board to help decide who will come in first and be awarded the coveted prize at the end of the 2019 season.

The first dancing couple of the night was Sean Spicer and Lindsay Arnold, who took on the tough Paso Doble. Theirs was not a performance to write home about, with their combined score a 21 out of 40. Lamar Odom and Peta Murgatroyd also struggled to get a high score for this Viennese waltz, ending up with 10 points out of a possible 40.

On a more impressive note, Lauren Alaina and her pro partner Gleb Savchenko took on a foxtrot to the Dolly Parton anthem “Jolene.” They tripped the DWTS floorboards fantastic, ending up with 32 out of 40 points for their performance. The same score was registered by Ally Brooke and Sasha Farber’s jive, which had judge Bruno Tonioli “tingling with delight.” Kel Mitchell and Whitney Carson’s cha-cha also took a 32 out of 40.

As for Kate Flannery and Pasha Pashkov? Their Argentine tango earned a decent 26 out of 40 while James Van Der Beek and Emma Slater made some smooth moves with their quickstep and were rewarded 28 points out of 40. After that, DWTS couple Sailor Brinkley Cook and Val Chmerkovskiy offered their version of the cha-cha and earned 31 points out of 40. Karamo Brown and Jenna Johnson did a tangy tango and earned 28 out of 40.

And then, following the performances from the remaining couples, someone was eliminated from DWTS for Week 4 of Season 28. While Lamar Odom and Karamo Brown were in the bottom two, that someone ended up being Khloe Kardashian’s ex-husband and NBA great, who was sent packing. Now fans are probably wondering who will leave next on the popular reality show. Stay tuned.

Loading...

For more Dancing with the Stars, watch the reality show on ABC on Mondays starting at 8 p.m., EDT.