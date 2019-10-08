‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Kristen Gets Terrible News, Gabi Demands Rolf Save Stefan

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Tuesday, October 8 reveal that the heartbreak will continue in Salem as Stefan DiMera’s (Brandon Barash) death continues to rock many people in town.

Soap Hub reports that Kristen DiMera (Stacy Haiduk) will find out that her brother has been shot and is currently in the hospital on life support. Dr. Kayla Johnson (Mary Beth Evans) has already told Stefan’s family that there is nothing to be done, and Kristen will now have to deal with the death of another one of her brothers.

However, there could be some hope. As many fans know, Dr. Wilhelm Rolf (William Utay) has been bringing people back to life with his miracle serum left and right. He’s already brought back Jack Deveraux (Matthew Ashford), Will Horton (Chandler Massey), Vivian Alamain (Robin Stasser), Tony DiMera (Thaao Penghlis), and EJ DiMera.

Gabi will reportedly demand that Dr. Rolf find some way to save Stefan. Whether it is by using his serum or figuring out some other way to bring him back to life after he was deemed brain dead by Kayla.

Although Dr. Rolf has seemingly performed some unbelievable miracles in the past, he may not be able to do it again for Stefan after the violent way in which he was killed.

Elsewhere in Salem, Eli Grant (Lamon Archey) and his girlfriend Lani Price (Sal Stowers) will be distraught for many reasons. Lani is upset about firing the gun that hit Stefan, even though she didn’t aim the weapon at him. Stefan jumped in front of the bullet in order to save his mother’s life, but he ended up making the ultimate sacrifice.

Now everyone is waiting on pins and needles to find out if Stefan’s heart will be a match for Julie Williams (Susan Seaforth Hayes), who has been in the hospital for weeks following a heart attack. Julie was told that if she didn’t have a transplant she would die. However, her advanced age also made it impossible to put her on the transplant list.

Julie was supposed to get Kate Robert’s (Lauren Koslow) heart, but Dr. Rolf used the serum on Kate to wake her up from her coma before the transplant could happen.

All the while, Brady Black (Eric Martsolf) will tell his grandfather Victor Kiriakis (John Aniston) about Kristen being pregnant with his child, and Vic will likely be furious of the situation.

Fans can see more of the drama when Days of Our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.