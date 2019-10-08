Kelly Ripa Lifts Her Mini Dress On Instagram, Flaunting Killer Legs & Rocking High Heels

Kelly Ripa’s daily fashion display is back – the Live! with Kelly and Ryan host has made documenting her look of the day a bit of a thing over on the daytime series’ Instagram account, with The Inquisitr reporting on the sneak preview stages of the ensemble earlier today. Kelly was seen making her way onto the set with Ryan Seacrest, although the lastest video posted by Live! with Kelly and Ryan didn’t see the 50-year-old with her co-host.

In the new clip, Kelly showcased her new outfit and talked a bit about it, though the video opened with the star sounding a little unsure of how to start.

“Um, hi,” she said.

The ball got rolling, though, with Kelly’s floral-print mini dress, high heels, and chic cream blazer being displayed as she stood in front of a mirror. The star talked about the dress and blazer — even admitting that she owns several — although the video seemed more about the visuals than the talk. The blonde was seen admiring her fashionable look in front of the mirror, lifting the dress briefly as she relished wearing it. Of course, fans saw those killer pins.

In the caption, Kelly thanked her stylist, Shoshanna Gruss, who regularly features in the style file videos posted by Live with Kelly and Ryan‘s social media.

Kelly’s life seems absolutely packed right now. The star might have an emptier home by virtue of daughter Lola Grace being in college, but her life still seems to have plenty going on. Kelly recently broke a Guinness World Record with ballerinas standing en pointe — and doing it by the masses — although the star’s life is still perceived as mostly revolving around the show that she hosts.

Speaking to The Cut, Kelly revealed a little more about life on the set and what she gets up to.

“After the show, I go to the post-production meeting and then I go to the production offices. I’ve always attended the production meetings, even before I was an executive producer. I think it’s important to figure out what’s working and what’s not working,” Kelly said.

Kelly also mentioned keeping in touch with husband Mark Consuelos when he’s away from home – at the time of the interview, the blonde’s husband was out filming Riverdale in Canada.

“We definitely text a lot because usually one of us is on set and I’m three hours ahead of him, time-wise. On Riverdale, they shoot at night a lot. He’s usually working at 2, 3, 4 in the morning,” Kelly said, before adding that the two also FaceTimed.

Mark seems to have dibs on those legs, though. Fans wishing to see more of Kelly should follow her Instagram.